It was an award-winning weekend for the Refreshing Springs Kingdom Choir as the group took home top honors in two separate categories at the Kingdom Image Awards in Columbus, Ohio.
The choir — representing Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ — won over the weekend for Album of the Year (Refreshing Springs Experience) and Large Group of the Year.
Along with taking home the awards, the Refreshing Springs Kingdom Choir also had the opportunity during the program to perform their new song “None Like You,” written by the church’s minister of music, Bryant Toles.
Pastor Wendell Brown, lead pastor at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, said he’s proud of the choir’s recent accomplishments, adding that the rest of the world has now been able to see what he gets to see every day.
“This (winning the two awards) means that we are absolutely doing ministry,” he said. “And you see the fruits of ministry. It means that our group is united, that we have come together for a common goal, and that’s basically just to spread the good news of Jesus. ... And to share the stage with some of the big names of gospel music was special.
“We had 48 people from our church go with us,” Brown added. “All the choir members were there. There was a red carpet event on Saturday, and after that red carpet event, that’s where we found out we were winners. It was just like being on the stage at the Emmys or something like that. They had a person that read the category. They called all the nominees, and then they told who the winners were. We got to come up and be recognized, and they even played music in the background. It was just a phenomenal experience.”
And because winners at the Kingdom Image Awards were voted on by the public, Brown said that made the accomplishment even more rewarding.
“All of you who supported us with your vote, and even those who supported us with a financial donation to get to the event, we thank you,” he said. “We love you, and we pray God’s blessings upon you. Thank you so much for believing in us. Thank you so much for the encouragement and even the prayers, those verbal and silent. We thank you so much.”
