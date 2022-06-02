When the Rev. Dr. Al Adams came to First Christian Church in Kokomo earlier this year, she said she took a look at the grounds surrounding the property and saw potential for something more than just a quiet pasture.
She saw community.
“Pretty much all my life, I’ve been about community organizing and trying to reach people who have whatever insecurity it is,” she said, “whether that’s food insecurity, spiritual or relationship. … We have this here, and it’s all a gift from God. We’re supposed to share that.”
So, Adams, along with several other members of the church’s congregation, set to work transforming some of the church’s approximately five acres, located at 854 N. 300 West, into three publicly accessible community gardens.
There’s the Community Spiritual Garden, which includes what will soon be a paved walking trail and benches along the way for quiet meditation or prayer; a Community Play Garden with children’s equipment and a play house; and a Community Garden with fruits and vegetables to share.
When the Tribune paid a visit to the church recently, some of those congregation members were breaking ground on the fruit and vegetable garden, and many of them shared the same sentiment when it came to the topic of community-building.
“I think we have an opportunity that we haven’t been utilizing,” church member Eric Heathers said. “We have all of this space and all of these bodies, and I think the result will be good. We can do some good with things literally in our own backyard that will help a lot of people.”
Of course, each one of the gardens are in their baby steps, fellow member Jodi Schmitt said, and the entire project will hopefully be completed within the coming months.
“We’re still learning about opportunities and maybe creating new ones that don’t exist,” Schmitt said. “Down the road, our hope is that we can offer space for people to come in and maybe use our fruit and vegetable garden, for instance, for their own food. We’re not ready for that yet, but it’s coming. We hope to get to that place sooner rather than later.”
And when the project is all said and done, First Christian Church congregation members said they can’t wait to see the response from the public.
“We had a kickoff luncheon once, and one of the gals at the table asked me, ‘Dr. Al, what’s your vision?’” Adams noted. “I said, ‘I could tell you, but then that would become mine. This is ours.’ It’s not just ours as a church. It’s ours as a community, beyond the church. There’s enough division in this world and enough crazy. We don’t agree on a lot sometimes, but I think we can all agree that God wants every one of his children to have a healthy mind, a healthy body and a healthy spirit.”
Adams then looked around at the peaceful grounds and said it’s important that people from all walks of life feel comfortable stopping by and utilizing one or all of the gardens.
“Everyone is welcome here,” she said, “because they’re part of this community. A lot of times, we think that community is just someone that looks or acts like us. But what if someone who is homeless and has no food travels through and sees this? Do we care if that person takes some food from the garden? Do we care if they eat three or four tomatoes? No. Give them a basket full. Everything here belongs to God, and we’re just stewards of that.”
