The city of Kokomo announced Friday that a northside church will host a multi-day mobile vaccination clinic next week.
The clinic will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church, located at 819 N. Apperson Way, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through May 22, according to a release.
Walk-ins are welcome, but organizers are encouraging individuals to save time by making an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and attendees must be 18 years of age or older to receive the shot.
Organizers noted in the release that the Pfizer vaccine will also be available just for kids ages 12 to 17.
For more information about the clinic, contact the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2405.
