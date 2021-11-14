Local communities received millions in grant money from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program to pave roads.
The state announced earlier this month it awarded $101.9 million in state matching funds to cities, towns and counties for local road projects. Howard, Tipton and Miami counties collectively received just above $2.8 million.
Per the grant’s guidelines, cities and towns with 10,000 or fewer residents have to put up just 25% of the grant total cost, while cities and towns with more than 10,000 residents have to match dollar for dollar. For counties, those with 50,000 or fewer residents match at 25%, while those with more than 50,000 residents match dollar for dollar.
Here’s how the communities that received money will spend them:
KOKOMO
The city of Kokomo received $829,000 from the state and will match that with local funds. The $1.6 million will go toward a total reconstruction of Center Road from Dixon Road to Indiana 931, Jon Pyke, head of the city Engineering Department, told the Tribune.
The reconstruction will correct and improve the road’s drainage. Pyke said currently water tends to sit right underneath the road, causing quicker deterioration of the road than what would usually happen under normal wear and tear.
The project is expected to begin next spring, and the plan is for the road reconstruction to coincide with the trail extension project that’s also planned for that same stretch of road.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the new trail will run on the north side of Center Road until the intersection of Park and Center roads, where users will have to cross southbound to continue on. From Park Road to Dixon Road, the trail will run on the south side of Center Road.
The trail will be connected to the walking path at Jackson Morrow Park, tying the two paths together. The project will be paid primarily through federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in 20% of whatever the cost ends up being.
Earlier this year, the city was awarded $600,000 from the Community Crossings grant to help pay for the road reconstruction of Park Avenue between Phillips and South Washington Streets.
The roughly $1.5 million project includes resurfacing of Park Avenue from Phillips Street to South Washington Street and the installation of new sidewalks on both sides from South McCann to South Washington streets. On-street parking spaces will also be added to the south side of Park Avenue near Kokomo Beach and on the north side of Park Avenue across from South Webster and Armstrong streets.
Construction on the Park Avenue project was supposed to begin in August but has since been pushed to spring 2022.
MIAMI COUNTY
Peru, Bunker Hill and Miami County received in total $1.37 million in state funding to complete a variety of road and paving projects.
Miami County was awarded $939,800 from the Community Crossings grant, which will mostly go toward a major paving project at the Estate of Eagle’s Pointe near Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Streets that will be milled and paved include Altus, Beale, Carswell Castle, Dow, Edwards, Fairchild, Gunier, Hamilton, Kessler, Little Rock, Mac Dill and Thule courts; March, Lincoln, Schilling, Travis and Westover streets; and Shaw Avenue.
Janice Hughes, office manager for the Miami County Highway Department, said bids on the project will go out next month, and paving should begin sometime in the summer.
She said the project marks the third phase of paving streets at the subdivision, and the county will apply for grant funding next year for the final phase of the project.
The grant money will also be used to pave 1.9 miles of 400 East from Wallick Road to U.S. 31. The road is the main route leading to Pike Creek Elementary west of U.S. 31.
Peru received $326,000 from the state that will be used to mill and pave about 1.2 miles on North Broadway. The project will run from Main Street to U.S. 24. After paving is complete, the roadway will be restriped and painted.
Peru Street Commissioner Adam Sheets said the project is expected to take a few weeks, and work should begin sometime next spring.
Bunker Hill was awarded $71,250 in grant funding. The money will go toward paving around 10 streets in the town.
TIPTON COUNTY
The city of Tipton received $404,348.25 from the Community Crossings grant, with the city matching 25% of that. The money will go toward repaving Cleaveland, Oak and Maple streets, said Carolyn Lineberry, administrative assistance for the Tipton Street Department.
Tipton County also received $320,649 from the grant program, with the county matching 25% of that. County Engineer Phil Beer said the roughly $410,000 project will be used to resurface Division Road between U.S. 31 and County Road 800 West.
Notably, the county had just a few years ago spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a double micro-sealing and milling project on Division Road between U.S. 31 and County Road 1200 West. But Beer told the county commissioners last week that water had somehow gotten trapped in the layers of asphalt, causing the micro-seal to come up in many places on the road.
“The only way we know how to fix that is to mill everything back off and put an inch and half of asphalt over the top of it,” Beer said.
