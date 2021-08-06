DENVER — He liked McDonalds cheeseburgers, a long belly rub and the excitement of a squeaky toy.
But what Zakary Eliason McClain — a dachshund better known as Zak and the longtime comfort dog of McClain Funeral Home in Denver — loved most of all was knowing that those surrounding him were happier because he was in the room.
That seemed to even ring true clear up until the day he died earlier this summer at the age of 17.
And though Zak never spoke a word in those 17 years, people who knew him said he was a wise soul who ultimately knew his purpose was helping others through some of life’s hardest moments.
Because he had experienced tough times too.
It was 2013, and McClain Funeral Home owner Bradley McClain had just bought a new house.
Wanting a dog to walk with around the neighborhood, McClain said he found Zak through a listing on Petfinder, and he was instantly taken aback by how much Zak looked like a previous dachshund the family owned.
But over time, Zak had also suffered serious medical conditions after being rescued from a hoarding situation, McClain said, such as a severe skin infection that left him completely hairless on one side and a crooked hind leg from a previous untreated break, McClain noted.
McClain, wanting Zak to have the best care possible, ended up paying for all of the dog’s medical costs while he was still being cared for at the animal clinic.
“I wanted Zak to have a chance,” McClain told the Tribune during a phone interview last week, “regardless of whether I adopted him or not.”
A short time later, McClain did adopt Zak — who was already around 10 years old at the time — and brought him home to his house in Peru.
“So I had had him for about a year-and-a-half,” McClain said, “and then I went on vacation. I took him to my dad’s house (Hal, owner of McClain Funeral Home at the time), and when I came home, Zak didn’t want to leave his house to come with me. So from that point on, he decided he was my dad’s dog. And he was literally my dad’s shadow until the day my dad died.
“After my dad died, Zak was with me but had to be inside my dad’s house (attached to the funeral home) during visitations and funerals just because I never had him in the funeral home part before,” McClain added. “And the dog was having severe separation anxiety because he didn’t want to be left alone. So he’d do anything to run in between my dad’s house and the funeral home. He’d get real sneaky too, like run through the door and then hide under my desk. He just wanted to be around people.”
So McClain started allowing Zak to be inside the funeral home from that point forward, and he said the dog became an instant hit with the families who passed through for services or to make arrangements.
“It kind of got humorous because people would see him all the time, and he’d start getting snacks from the lounge,” McClain said. “We used to joke that he was the ultimate cheese cube tester.”
But over time, Zak’s role with McClain Funeral Home took on a more serious tone, McClain noted.
“He always seemed to want to be around the people who were sad,” McClain said. “When we’d have a family in making arrangements, if there was a group of people, his accuracy was unbelievable. He’d always find the widow of the person who died and just lay down at their feet the entire time. He’d just lay there and cuddle them.”
One of those individuals who found comfort in Zak’s presence was Peru resident Jennifer Lamb, who told the Tribune that Zak just seemed to make even the saddest situation a little bit better.
“I first met Zak after my brother-in-law died in a house fire,” Lamb said. “ … Zak came out of nowhere and was the sweetest comfort. He had a crooked smile because he was missing half his teeth, and he just melted your heart. And a few months after that, my other brother-in-law died. Then my father-in-law and mother-in-law died after that. And every time we were going through those things and were in the funeral home, my kids had snuggled Zak. He was the best comfort animal I had ever met.”
Leigh Wright, of Peru, agreed with Lamb, saying that Zak helped her family cope after her father-in-law unexpectedly passed away on a family vacation.
“It was just such a heavy space to be in,” she said, “being at the funeral home and making all these heavy decisions to try to process through those things. And I just remember sitting there with Brad discussing the casket and what we were going to do, and Zak just jumped up between my sister-in-law and me just like he had known us his entire life. He just snuggled in right next to us, and it just gave us a reason to smile. It totally broke up some of that heaviness in the room and changed the whole conversation.”
And there are countless other stories just like those, McClain admitted, though he noted that even the best of dogs’ lives must eventually come to an end.
For Zak, that was on June 2, 2021.
McClain said he remembers it was the middle of the night, and he had a low blood sugar attack. After getting up to grab some food to regulate his sugar levels, he crawled back into bed where Zak was waiting for him.
“He had a coughing fit the day before,” McClain said, referring to Zak’s issues with a collapsed trachea that’s common in small breeds. “So after I got back into bed, he kind of snuggled over to me and coughed once or twice. And I started rubbing his belly. … For about two hours, I just sat rubbing his belly and talking to my dog in bed.
“I just said to myself, ‘I know my days (with Zak) are going to be few because I’ve had him for so long,’ McClain added. “So I was just mentally making myself promise that when the time came, I wouldn’t ever question it because I didn’t want to see him suffer.”
A few hours later, Zak suffered what McClain believes to be a stroke and had to be euthanized that afternoon.
And though it’s been two months since Zak’s death, McClain said he still misses his favorite sidekick every day.
“I miss his perfect personality,” he said, choking back tears. “ ... I’ve never said he was a lucky dog. I’ve always said I was a lucky human because I don’t feel like it was him being lucky to get me. I feel like I was lucky to get him and to be able to make his life better since I knew he had a rough start to it.”
McClain said he also wants to make sure that other rescue dogs like Zak have their own opportunities to find their forever families someday.
Recently — in Zak’s memory — McClain donated over $2,500 to the Kokomo Humane Society (KHS), provided to him by friends and family who were inspired by Zak’s story.
The KHS has meant a lot to McClain over the years, and he said Zak’s rescue was due in large part to their assistance all those years ago.
So it was the least he could do, McClain added, to honor his best friend.
“If you ask me what Zak’s legacy is, I would say it’s a constant reminder to me to help dogs that are in need,” he said. “I hope his legacy is for the benefit of the Kokomo Humane Society and others like it. I hope Zak’s just a continuous reminder that the best animals sometimes are those we wouldn’t have necessarily sought out because they were discarded or neglected. But if you give them a chance, they often turn out to be your best friends.”
