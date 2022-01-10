A list of all the products from each company competing in the state's Coolest Thing in Indiana contest.

More on the Kokomo companies

Kokomo Opalescent Glass, founded in 1888, is the oldest producer of hand cast, cathedral and opalescent glass in the United States. It can be seen in the Vatican, Disney World, Disneyland, The White House, DreamWorks Studios and St. Patrick Church in Kokomo.

AndyMark was formed in Kokomo in 2004. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes mechanical and electrical parts for the mobile and competitive robotics market, with a focus on robotics education.

Green Cubes Technology produces lithium batteries for forklifts and other types of equipment. Their products assist companies across the globe in achieving their sustainability and electrification goals.