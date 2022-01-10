Three local companies and their products have made the cut to be voted as the coolest thing made in Indiana as part of a new state contest.
AndyMark, GreenCubes and Kokomo Opalescent Glass are part of the inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana" tournament, which officially kicked off with online voting Monday.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is overseeing the contest, which aims to celebrate the state’s long manufacturing history. Sixty-five companies have been selected from nearly 50 Hoosier communities in 35 counties.
Online voting for the competition takes place at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city's diverse manufacturing industry is well represented in the contest.
“Kokomo Opalescent Glass represents one of the competition’s oldest manufacturers while AndyMark and Green Cubes Technology exemplify our community’s tradition for technical innovation," he said in a release.
Entered companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format, with winners chosen through public fan voting. Each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. The initial matchups were generated via an online randomizer.
“We put the call out for months that we wanted to hear from manufacturers of all kind of things — and we certainly did," said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO, in a release. "Among the entries are very familiar products and some emergent ones that are just starting to make their mark."
Brinegar said they encourage all entrants to get the word out to their staff and on their social media accounts to rally support for their product.
Each entrant includes a photo and product description to aid in voting. A voter may vote once per matchup per round. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
Voting for the first round concludes on Sunday, and subsequent rounds will continue until finals. The timeline of each round of voting:
Round 1: Week of Jan. 10
Round 2: Week of Jan. 17
Round 3: Week of Jan. 24
Round 4: Week of Jan. 31
Semifinals: Feb. 7-9
Finals: Feb. 10-14
The champion will be announced Feb. 15 at the Indiana Chamber’s Chamber Day Event.
Entry in the tournament was free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.
The Indiana Chamber’s goal with the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana program is “to showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state that has helped our economy thrive.”
