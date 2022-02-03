The number of new COVID-19 cases in Howard County are rapidly declining from when they peaked last month during a surge of the omicron variant, but area hospitals still remain filled with patients infected with the virus.
The number of new cases hit an all-time pandemic record Jan. 21, when 482 people tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The next day, the county’s moving average of new cases hit a record high of 280, followed by a record 40.4% seven-day positivity rate in the county.
Since then, the number of new cases has fallen dramatically. On Wednesday, the seven-day moving average sat at 131. The seven-day positivity rate had decreased to 36%.
However, in the past 30 days, 34 people have died from the virus. That equals about 8% of the nearly 400 total deaths since the state first started tracking numbers in March 2020.
Even with the declining number of new cases, the current infection rates are still significantly above the county’s previous records set in December 2020. The county also still remains in the red, along with every other county in the state.
The number of COVID patients in the region’s hospitals have also lowered, but still remain high.
Nearly 39% of intensive care beds are filled by COVID patients in the 13-county region that includes Howard and Tipton counties. On Wednesday, 283 COVID patients visited a hospital in the region.
Community Howard Regional Health said last month that it continues to take steps to provide additional inpatient support, as well as to relieve stress on the emergency department by providing additional access for testing and sick visits within its primary care clinics.
“While the dip has been a welcome reprieve, we know community transmission continues to be high, and we know a percentage of those will require hospitalization,” Community Howard said in a statement.
The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing, and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
The unprecedented level of infection spreading through the country, with cases still soaring in Indiana, means many vulnerable people will become severely sick. If the higher end of projections comes to pass, that would push total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 over 1 million by early spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
