One senior from each of the five high schools in Howard County were named good citizens by the General James Cox Daughters of the American Revolution.
The annual award and scholarship program honors students with good citizenship.
This year's DAR good citizens are Lucas Cummings from Kokomo High School, Karmin Banter from Taylor High School, Maleah Winger from Western High School, Helen Fivecoate from Northwestern High School and Gracie McClain from Eastern High School.
The students were invited to the local DAR contest, where they will give a personal statement and pen an essay. One student is chosen for the Howard County Good Citizen Scholarship.
This year's recipient is Cummings, who will compete for the Indiana DAR Good Citizen Scholarship.
