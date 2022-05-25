With ties to the United States Navy and United States Marines Corps, Kokomo resident Andrea Delph said she comes from a strong military family.
So, when it came to choosing where to give the proceeds from their first ever “Spring Fling and Hot Rod Machine” car show that happened earlier this month, it was a no-brainer.
“My daughter-in-law’s grandfather is actually a member of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 28, and they’ve been doing a lot of fundraisers trying to earn money to purchase a new van,” Delph said. “So we just decided, what better organization to have a car show for?”
The 80-car event ended up raising $3,462, and Delph said she’s proud of how it all worked out.
“We’re just trying to get the word out about disabled military veterans,” she said. “A lot of veterans don’t use the services that are provided to them. A lot of people also don’t know that if you shot a gun just once in basic training, you’re qualified and are able to get the benefits that the DAV has for you.”
According to DAV Chapter 28 Commander Rex Ritchie, the money that Delph presented the military organization will go toward the purchase of a new van.
A lot of what the DAV — which helps veterans in Howard, Tipton, Miami and Cass counties — does is provide transportation services to and from VA doctor’s appointments, Ritchie noted, and the organization only has two vans in which to offer that assistance.
They’d like to have three.
“A lot of people don’t understand,” Ritchie said. “They’ll see our DAV vans running up and down the road, and a lot of people think the government buys those vans. They don’t. Those vans are bought by our local chapter. … We do get a grant, but the cost is still somewhere around $25,000-$30,000.”
And with gas prices being the way they are, Ritchie said he anticipates more veterans will take advantage of the DAV’s transportation services, hence the need for a third vehicle.
So, when Ritchie heard that Delph wanted to donate all of the proceeds from the car show to the DAV, he said it put a smile on his face.
“It’s really amazing,” he said. “People don’t realize what they have here in Howard County and the surrounding area. The support we get is just phenomenal. I’ve gotten comments for years from other parts of the state, and they say ‘Man, I wish we got support like you guys get. We can always count on Chapter 28 and Kokomo if there is a need that comes up.”
If you also want to help out DAV Chapter 28, Ritchie said the organization is always looking for volunteer drivers. For more information on those opportunities, contact their office at 765-860-5042.
