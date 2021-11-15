Officials have identified a Howard County man whom they say was accidentally killed in a farming incident.
According to a Howard County Coroner’s Office media release, James Richard Byrum, 61, was found lying on his back, unresponsive and not breathing in the 12,000 block of West 500 South around 2 p.m. Nov 11.
An autopsy and initial investigation concluded that Byrum died of blunt force trauma due to equipment malfunction, the release noted, and officials believe no foul play was involved.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with further information is urged to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-456-2020 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186.
