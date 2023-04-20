Isabella Barker hopes she will remember her recent trips to Washington, D.C., more than the one she took when she was 6 years old.
“Izzy” was selected as Junior Cherry Blossom Princess when she was 6. She took part in activities in the nation’s capital, but those memories are fuzzy at best.
The Junior Cherry Blossom Program is part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, a cultural event that celebrates the friendship between the United States and Japan. In its 75th year, the festival marks the gift of 2,000 cherry trees Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki gave to Washington, D.C., in 1909.
The junior program is for girls aged 5 to 12.
Izzy, now 12, decided to try to get the honor again. She submitted an essay explaining why it would be a good experience.
“I thought I had a chance,” Izzy said.
And she did.
Izzy was named a Junior Cherry Blossom Princess for a second time. She was among 50 girls from across the country and the only one from Indiana selected to attend the festival.
The honor of being a junior princess comes with the opportunity to participate in galas and parties. That includes a sashing ceremony, Japanese lantern lighting event and a gala where the National Cherry Blossom Queen is selected. The queen is selected from a pool of adult cherry blossom princesses.
“You get to experience all the cultural events and all the unique foods they don’t have here,” Izzy said.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival was April 8 through 15. Izzy and her parents traveled to Washington, D.C., both weekends to partake in events.
“I’ll be able to have those memories when I group and all those fun things,” Izzy said.
Izzy is a seventh grader at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School.
“I think she will remember a lot more,” said her mother, Tess Barker. “Now it’s her chance to learn about other cultures, and I’m happy to support that.”
