In honor of the fifth anniversary of Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Koontz’s death, his widow, Kassandra, has given the citizens of Howard County a challenge this Saturday.
Perform a random act of kindness in memory of her late husband, who was killed after serving a warrant at a residence in Russiaville on March 20, 2016.
Called “Deputy Koontz Act of Kindness Day,” Kassandra also noted that she wants people to share pictures of those gestures on a Facebook page with the same name.
And even though she never had the opportunity to meet Deputy Koontz in person, a local 9-year-old has taken up the challenge.
A fad that’s made its way across social media, the act of “ducking Jeeps,” is just as it sounds: A person leaves a rubber duck on a random Jeep in hopes of bringing a little bit of joy to that person’s day.
Kokomo’s Liberty Anderson has become quite the “Jeep ducker,” even being featured by the Tribune for it back in January.
And this weekend, Anderson and her friend, Kadince Rayn, will be back at it, this time in Koontz’s memory.
“We have police ducks, so we decided to turn them into Carl Koontz ducks,” Anderson’s grandmother Missy Gibson said, complete with the officer's badge number.
The girls plan on visiting the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and placing ducks on the deputies’ vehicles, Gibson added, while also perhaps stopping off at a few other places along the way.
“It’s just putting smiles on people’s faces,” Anderson said, when asked why she wanted to participate in Saturday’s act of kindness day. “It’s kind, and it’s in his (Koontz') memory. … It’s nice to do.”
Because at the end of the day, Gibson noted, kindness is about spreading joy without asking for anything in return.
“It means a lot to me that she (Liberty) is going to do this and that she wants to make a difference,” Gibson said. “ … But anyone can do it too if you just come on out. Even if you just go to McDonald’s and buy somebody’s coffee behind you in line and tell the person behind the window that it’s out of kindness for Deputy Koontz. Or wave at a police officer and just let them know you’re supporting them. It’s about just doing something from the heart to show that people still care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.