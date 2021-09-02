General Motors is reviewing production schedules at the Kokomo facility after announcing Thursday it was pausing production at eight assembly plants during the next two weeks due to the global computer chip shortage.
The company said it’s shuttering plants around North America, including the facility in Fort Wayne, which builds Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.
Now, the temporary closures have local management at the Kokomo plant reviewing their production schedules, which could be adjusted to match the schedules at the vehicle assembly plants. Company spokesman Dan Flores said other non-vehicle assembly plant facilities are doing the same.
“We will notify employees of any changes to their facility’s production schedule first,” he said in an email. “At this time, I can’t speculate if there will be any impact.”
The announcement comes as vehicles waiting on microchips started arriving at the local facility last week to be stored in the large parking lot there. GM said in May it was using the lot as storage for vehicles that have been produced but are awaiting chips until they can be shipped out to dealerships.
Stephanie Mack, GM’s plant communications manager, said in a previous interview the Kokomo site is one of many where the company is storing vehicles built without certain modules that are waiting for the supply of semiconductors to improve.
The company erected a fence around the parking lot in May on East Boulevard to park the vehicles, and other lots around the site will also serve as storage, according to a memo sent to employees.
“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles,” GM said in a release.
Shuttering the GM assembly plants will compound an already short supply of cars, trucks and SUVs on dealer lots nationwide that have pushed prices to record levels. Automakers reported that U.S. dealers had just under a million new vehicles on their lots in August, 72% lower than the 3.58 million in August of 2019.
Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.
Demand for trucks, SUVs and other autos is strong, but buyers are growing frustrated due to lack of inventory and high prices. U.S. light vehicle sales fell nearly 18% in August compared to a year ago, while the average vehicle sale price hit a record $41,000, according to J.D. Power.
The GM cuts come on top of temporary plant closures announced previously by Toyota, Nissan and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler.
Stellantis shut down its Ram truck assembly plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, this week due to the chip shortage. The company’s Belvidere, Illinois, small SUV plant and a minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, are down for two weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
