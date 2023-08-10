Alzheimer’s is not only a disease that affects the person, but also the whole family.
Debby McCombs and her daughter Michelle Sutton lived in the harsh world of Alzheimer’s with Debby’s husband. They were both caregivers at that stage of his life.
And McCombs wouldn’t have it any other way, she said.
“When my husband took his last breath on earth almost four years ago, I heard the trumpets, and that sign has been my inspiration,” McCombs said.
In addition to losing her stepfather, Sutton also lost her father to Alzheimer’s. She documented videos of the stages her father had gone through in an effort to help others going through the same journey.
“We are not doctors; we have no degrees,” Sutton said. “We simply have experiences, ones that I want to share to attempt an easier journey. This disease is ugly. It makes you feel lonely and confused and requires a lot of patience. It also is an honor to care for the rock of our family. My mother Debby, along with my brothers and the grandchildren, all played a huge part in caring, and so my family is my inspiration.”
Each year, the pair take part in the Alzheimer’s walk.
“Our team is named ALZ; you need love and a pair of sneakers,” McCombs said. “We proudly walk and honor our loved ones.”
And since McCombs and Sutton know all too well the reality families go through, they realized there was a great need for a local Alzheimer’s/ dementia caregiver’s support group. So they took action and now work to help others learn to cope with the disease.
“We are just everyday people with lots of compassion and knowledge, having gone through this twice in the last three years,” McCombs said. “We don’t have all the answers, but we will get them.”
The meetings are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
“In this group, we listen, suggest and encourage avenues for help and where to get it,” McCombs said. “Everyone is welcome, and it is not necessary to make reservations or attend every single meeting. Our hope is that people will understand they are not alone on this journey and there is help available.”
McCombs and Sutton want to spread awareness about their group, and they also want the community to know that Alzheimer’s has a 24-hour phone number managed by trained nurses to help answer any question or give reassurance. For help, call 800-272-3900.
“There are days you have to laugh to keep from crying, and when they can no longer function in your world, you join them in theirs,” McCombs said. “One of my daughter’s favorite sayings is, ‘Even on a bad day, it is a good day.’”
