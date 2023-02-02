Kokomo resident Johnetta Hammond wants what any other mother wants for their child.
She wants her 10-year-old son Elijah to be healthy. She wants him to be happy. She wants to watch him grow up into a strong and compassionate man.
But when Hammond turns on the news, she said she also worries about that future.
George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Freddie Gray. Tyre Nichols.
The list goes on with members of the Black and brown community who have died while either in police custody or reportedly at the hands of law enforcement officers.
And when Elijah asks his mother about those incidents, Hammond said she tells him the truth, even when that truth is painful.
“I really feel like if we don’t fight for our people, we’re going to keep diminishing them, and Black men aren’t going to grow old,” Hammond said. “And that’s just not fair.”
That fight for justice is what led Hammond, along with around a dozen other people, to participate in a peaceful protest against issues such as racism and police brutality Thursday afternoon in front of City Hall in downtown Kokomo.
The protest was organized by the local chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a national organization that states on its website the “only solution to the deepening crisis of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society.”
Dawson Anderson is one of the local chapter’s founding members.
“The Party for Socialism and Liberation is just trying to take these issues that people are experiencing each and every day and shine a light on it so we can say, ‘OK, what are we going to do about it?’” Anderson said. “How do we make a change, a systemic change at that? It’s not just about saying defund the police. Let’s move away from that and start talking about how we can help be a change.
“Specifically to Tyre Nichols, he was someone that was just an average citizen and didn’t have a reason for that to happen to him,” Anderson added. “This is not the first time something like this has happened, and it probably won’t be the last. So this is just about bringing awareness to those topics and making people realize that it even happens here.”
Fellow PSL member Nikki McCall agreed with Anderson, noting that people from marginalized communities often fear participating in peaceful protests like the one held Thursday because they worry about being targeted afterward.
“So, we’re standing here because there is that division,” McCall said. “This sign isn’t just for Howard County or Memphis (Tennessee) or anywhere else. It’s literally for anyone that sits on this planet and knows that nobody deserves treatment that is unlawful. … There are people (law enforcement officers) from the system who are supposed to be protecting us, and they’re doing the opposite.”
And the solutions to the issues of overuse of force and systemic racism are not as easy as burying your head in the sand and pretending like they don’t exist, those interviewed said.
It’s about having clear and consistent community dialogue, even if it’s uncomfortable.
“The thing that I think people should keep in mind is that we’re not out here because we hate anybody,” she said. “We’re not out here because we want to start a fight with any community member or anything like that. We’re just out here because we need to start a conversation, and that’s not going to hurt anyone.”
According to the Associated Press, it was Jan. 7 when Nichols was reportedly beaten by police after he was stopped on claims of reckless driving. He died three days later.
Five law enforcement officers with the Memphis Police Department are now facing murder charges in connection to Nichols’ death, with several more first responders under investigation.
Earlier this week, the Kokomo Police Department released a statement in regard to that Jan. 7 incident.
, Chief Doug Stout called the violence against Nichols “egregious” and “disgraceful,” adding that they are “categorically not policing and display a lack of human decency.”
“This incident is in complete opposition to everything we stand for within the Kokomo Police Department,” the statement read in part, “and the greater law enforcement community. This is yet another tragedy that continues to compromise and erode the trust in law enforcement in communities across the country. … We are 100% committed to having the right policies, procedures, training and accountability processes in place to ensure what happened to Mr. Nichols never occurs in Kokomo.
“We will continue our commitment to equitable and constitutional policing, through a proactive approach to training,” the statement continued. “Training and open discussions, along with positive community engagement, has continually improved our community goals of building the trust required to solve crimes and enforce laws safely for everyone involved.”
