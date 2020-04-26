Tom Huffman, a licensed gun dealer who sells from his home in Kokomo, said he’s seen gun sales pick up during election years or when there’s talk of new restrictions on firearms.
But he’s never seen anything like the spike in sales that hit last month when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S.
“Sales of guns are going crazy right now,” Huffman said.
As concerns and fears spread about the pandemic and its economic toll, the number of people looking to buy their first gun has skyrocketed. Huffman said in the last six weeks, his sales have gone up by around 80%, and most of those are to new gun owners.
It’s the same story at gun and ammo shops around Indiana and across the nation.
Background checks required to buy firearms have soared to record numbers in the past month, fueled by a run on guns from Americans worried about their safety during the coronavirus crisis.
According to figures from the FBI, 3.7 million background checks were done in March — the most for a single month since the system began in 1998. It eclipsed the previous record, set in December 2015, when 3.3 million checks were conducted.
Background checks are the key barometer of gun sales, but the FBI’s monthly figures also incorporate checks for firearm permits that are required in some states. Each background check also could be for the sale of more than one gun.
The spike in sales followed key moments in the U.S. trajectory of the pandemic, starting with the nation’s first recorded death on Feb. 29 and ramping up as a flurry of states closed schools and businesses. Then in mid-March, President Donald Trump urged Americans to practice social distancing and warned of a potential recession.
At BK Bullet Casting, a family-owned ammo shop near Peru, the jump in gun sales has led to booming business. The shop said sales have tripled in the last few weeks, and around 100 new customers have stopped by to pick up ammo, mostly for handguns and rifles.
An employee at the store said a shipment of 12,000 rounds of ammo last month to a Kokomo gun store sold out in less than two days.
Roby Ahnert, owner of Roby’s Bullseye Outdoor in Kokomo, said there’s no doubt there’s a national surge in gun sales, but that hasn’t translated into more business for his store.
That’s because Ahnert shut the doors to promote social distancing for his employees and customers. The shop is now only taking phone orders that are picked up by appointment.
“If we opened our doors, it’d go nuts, because we have plenty of guns and we have plenty of ammo,” he said. “It’s ready to go as soon as we open our doors, but we’re just trying to take care of people as we can while we’ve still got the doors closed. We’re trying to be safe, and I think our customers appreciate what we’re trying to do.”
Ahnert said the surge in gun sales caused by the virus has also been accelerated by the fact tax returns and stimulus checks have started arriving, giving people some disposable cash to make purchases. Plus, it’s a presidential election year, which usually means more gun sales, he said.
“It’s really kind of a perfect storm,” Ahnert said. “When it started, there was tax money coming in, you had a pandemic and it’s an election year, so all things are pointing to a good year of sales. If we could stay open, we’d be doing really well.”
For Huffman, sales have been so high his suppliers can’t even keep up with the demand. He said one of his distributors is two to three weeks behind on shipments because the firm can’t get its products out the door fast enough.
Shipments have slowed down even more from some firearm companies that have stopped or slowed production at their manufacturing facilities over fears of spreading COVID-19 to workers, he said.
“Just to restock the pipeline is going to take a while to get everything back to normal for distributors,” Huffman said. “It’s making it a little difficult on us, but we’re doing what we have to do.”
And there’s no indication that gun sales will slow down anytime soon. Ahnert said he anticipates people will continue to flood into firearm shops as long as anxiety remains about the pandemic and its long-term effects.
“It’s the uncertainty,” he said. “Anytime there is uncertainty in the country, gun sales go up. That’s the trend, all the way from Y2K up through the years.”
Huffman said this is the first surge in guns sales he’s ever seen that hasn’t been related to politics, elections or government policies. He said the spike comes from a real concern about what will become of the U.S. during and after the pandemic, and the biggest fear now is the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.
“I think people are scared that this could turn into something more than just a virus,” he said. “I think people are a little bit afraid if this keeps going and the economy doesn’t come back, then it could turn into people robbing and things like that.”
But although more gun sales have been good for business, Huffman said, he worries that many first-time owners aren’t getting the proper training required to know how to handle and store their new weapon. He said he’s been telling new owners to seek training and education from a certified instructor.
“We’re getting people buying a handgun who’ve never held one in their life and have no idea on how to use one,” he said. “A gun is just like a piece of equipment, like a car. If you don’t know how to drive it, you can’t use it. So that’s why I recommend they get with someone who can show them exactly how to use the gun.”
The soaring sale of firearms comes amid debate in cities and states about whether gun shops should be considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders meant to reduce the spread of the virus. The Trump administration issued an advisory classifying firearms dealers as essential but did not mandate that states keep them open.
In Indiana, Gov. Holcomb has explicitly deemed firearm and ammo stores as essential businesses that can remain open.
Indian Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion earlier this month that “municipalities and other political subdivisions have no authority under current law to restrict or prohibit the sale of firearms and/or ammunition during an emergency declaration.”
The gun lobby has pushed back vigorously in places that determined federally licensed gun dealers are not essential during the outbreak and should close. The industry says the shops are critical to allowing Americans to exercise their constitutional rights.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
