Call it the Olympics rush.
Since the international competition wrapped up earlier this month in Tokyo, local gyms are reporting a spike in interest and enrollment in their youth programs from kids inspired to be like their favorite athlete.
Dianne Laudenschlager, owner and head coach at Kokomo Flipsters, said the Olympics have always been a boon for her gym, and this year was no exception.
She said that in just one week, 56 new kids and 150 former members have joined their gymnastics program following this year’s dramatic performances by the U.S. team. Laudenschlager said she wouldn’t be surprised if another 80 kids signed up.
“This week has just been a flood of new kids and returning kids,” she said. “The atmosphere here is phenomenal.”
The rush this year comes as no surprise. Laudenschlager said that following the Olympics in 2016, around 200 new and returning kids flocked to the gym. That led her to hire four new coaches this year to prepare for the influx of students.
It’s the same story at the Kokomo YMCA, which has seen a spike in interest from kids who want to join the facilities’ swim team, called Kokomo Krush.
Executive Director Trish Severns said the team had 65 kids last year. This year, hundreds of kids and parents have called about the upcoming call-out meeting to join the team.
“We’ve had a huge amount of interest,” she said. “That’s pretty unusual for us.”
Severns said she can’t say for certain if the interest is because of the Olympics, since they did start advertising the call-out meeting. However, all the calls started coming in over the past couple of weeks just after the competition ended, she said.
“Where that interest came from, I don’t know, but it’s exciting nonetheless,” Severns said. “We’ll take it.”
But, Laudenschlager said, she knows for sure that the Olympics are the reason her gym has seen a boom in new kids joining. And it only makes sense.
She said it’s only natural for kids to be inspired after watching this year’s dramatic events unfold on the U.S. women’s team, including team leader Simone Biles unexpectedly exiting the competition and then coming back to win bronze on the balance beam.
That was preceded by Suni Lee landing gold on the all-around competition, and then a bronze on the uneven bars.
“That inspires kids to follow their dreams, so they come to the gym to learn skills to become gymnasts themselves,” Laudenschlager said.
She said she’s happy for the influx of new business at Kokomo Flipsters, but she’s even more happy to be teaching kids new skills that can boost their self-esteem and confidence.
“To see the joy on that child’s face when they land something on the first try and you give them a high five, you know that is their moment,” Laudenschlager said. “You just want to keep increasing that moment and inspiring them so they feel like they’re the best of the best.”
Severns agreed. She said that having Olympics dreams are great, but the real benefit of more kids getting into swimming or other sports is the health and wellness they provide.
“It’s exciting, because you want the kids to be healthy and active and make that part of their daily lives,” she said.
