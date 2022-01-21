This May 12, 2021, file photo shows, from left, State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, with Third House session moderator Kirk Daniels and state Reps. Tony Cook, R-Cicero; Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; and Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, as they participate in the final session of the season at Celebrations Banquet and Conference Facility in Kokomo.