Clad in his iconic sweater, famed children’s television host Fred Rogers faced the camera during one of his many episodes and began to issue a little bit of advice to the audience on the other side.
“When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary, somebody getting badly hurt or something like that, I’d ask my parents or grandparents about it, and they would usually tell me about how they felt about that,” Rogers said. “In fact, my mother would try to find out who was helping the person who got hurt. ‘Always look for the people helping,’ she’d tell us. ‘You’ll always find somebody who’s willing to help.’”
That advice often comes back up when natural disasters strike or when life gets messy. Such has been the case during the last few weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the United Nations, over 11 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the invasion began — around 6.5 million to other places throughout Ukraine, and around 5 million to neighboring countries — essentially creating a global humanitarian crisis.
And for Tim Grisham, who is a Tipton County minister, and his wife, sitting on the couch and watching it all transpire from half a world away simply wasn’t an option.
So, they went to help.
Where their feet landed them was Cluj-Napoca, Romania, where the couple has immediate family.
It’s a little over three hours from the Ukrainian border.
And for the 63-year-old — who noted he has a deep relationship with that area of Europe — he’s right where he said God has called him to be right now.
“We’ve been working primarily with one church out of Baia Mare (Romania), which is like 40 miles from the Ukrainian border,” Grisham told the Tribune last week via telephone from Cluj-Napoca. “Last weekend for instance, we were in Baia Mare and helped a couple Ukrainian families where the ladies had taken on jobs, and they were staying in a rented home. … My wife (Peggy) and I, we were able to get them groceries and some other different things.”
Along with purchasing items for those two families, Grisham noted that the couple — who has been at the location since late March — have also made numerous grocery trips for those they will never meet deep inside the heart of Ukraine.
Grisham added that most of the supplies are purchased through public donations to his ministry, and he also highlighted how those trips typically work.
“Take yesterday, for example,” he said. “We had a friend from a church in Baia Mare who came to Cluj-Napoca, and we went to what I refer to as a Sam’s Club. We purchased a lot of supplies … loaded them into the van (also donated), and he (Grisham’s friend) took the van back to Baia Mare. He then loaded up medical supplies along with what we had purchased, and he left to head back into Ukraine. … He’ll typically drive about three hours into Ukraine, and another group will unload the supplies into a bigger truck to take into Kyiv.”
And it’s also common that the same van that takes the supplies into Ukraine subsequently transports refugees out of Ukraine and into Romania, Grisham noted, where they’re often met with additional challenges that fleeing your homeland presents.
Like a language barrier, for instance.
“Here in Romania, most of the younger generation grew up learning English as a second language,” Grisham said. “It’s not that difficult to communicate with them. But the Ukrainian people, even the younger ones, we’ve found that there are very few that speak English. So, they’re coming into a country where they don’t even know the language.
“Couple that with leaving their families behind,” he added. “I know a woman who’s a lawyer and had a law firm and left all of that in a day’s time. Many of these refugees are women with children, grandmothers, and they had to leave their husbands behind. They no longer have jobs. They no longer have homes, and they are having to do the whole nine yards themselves. It’s crazy.”
And it’s often heartbreaking to see, too, Grisham said, though he added the resolve of the Ukrainian people is strong.
“These people are determined not to lose their country,” he said. “… All they want is their life back to normal. If you were in a situation where you had to leave everything behind, including loved ones, you’d want that, too. That’s the part of all this that I’m seeing. It takes a lot of courage to not just give up or to quit. It takes a lot of courage.”
The Grishams are planning on heading back to the United States this week, but they said the memories of this past month in Romania will surely linger long after they’ve come home.
And though the couple physically went to where they felt they were needed, Grisham said he understands that’s not always an option for some people.
But you can still help out, he said.
“As a minister, whether it’s leaving Tipton, Indiana, and heading down to Kentucky or going to Florida or even Romania, I’ve learned it takes two types of people,” he said, “those that can go and those that can send. Not everybody can just pick up and go and physically be the hands and feet of Jesus. But everybody can do something. So, I always encourage people that we’ll do our best to be the hands and feet if you do your best to send us.
“We’re just a little ripple in the water compared to what’s going on,” Grisham added. “And you quickly learn the need is so huge and bigger than you are. But the other side of that is if everyone does their part, those needs somehow get met. So, it’s important to do our part, no matter what that part is. And for me, it was getting on that plane and coming over here.”
