Once every month or so, a small group of people gather in the record shop downtown to share drinks and play music. It’s not a typical Wednesday night worship service.
The liturgy says, “All people are welcome here. All who gather here, belong. If you drink IPAs, Stouts, Cider, Light Beer or Root Beer. You are welcome here.”
Last Wednesday was the third Beer and Hymns event held in Kokomo at American Dream Hi-Fi, 109 E. Sycamore St. The event, hosted by ministers Ryan Sibray and Meriah Tigner, is a laid-back combination of hanging out over beer and wine, or soft drinks, and singing hymns. While Sibray and Tigner are Christian pastors, the event is open to people of all religions or spiritual affiliations.
Sibray, of Hillsdale and Faith United Methodist churches, and Tigner, of Liberty Baptist Church in Tipton County, regularly work together, along with other ministers, to host community events based in love and acceptance. While the pair were considering taking on a new project, they thought of Beer and Hymns, an international movement of hymns and communion for everyone.
“We were both kind of brainstorming ideas, and I went to Ryan and said, ‘Hey, would you ever do this?’” Tigner said. It turned out that Sibray already was thinking of something similar.
“We’re like steak and red wine. We complement each other well.”
The pair said they were hoping to offer a regular event like this to allow people who grew up in the church to enjoy some aspects of religion without putting on their Sunday best.
“We know that a lot of people who grew up in the church were maybe harmed by it,” Sibray said. “And we also know, and the Beer and Hymns movement found, that singing hymns can be this loving, nostalgic thing that people sometimes miss. They may not be interested in joining a church officially, but this might be a better fit.”
Sibray organizes a group of musicians to lead the hymns; Tigner chooses a message for the evening.
“Whether it’s something from the Bible, a theologian or something we see in the news, it’s not a soapbox,” she said. “In church, there’s a lot of telling what to do, what is OK. This is a place to gently talk about spiritual things.”
One thing Tigner said she likes to use is a reimagining of Scripture that reads a traditional Bible verse and re-frames it with an open-minded take.
“This isn’t a place where we’re saying, ‘We’re of this faith, and this is our solution,’” she said. “We can have an open dialogue of faith, or politics, or anything. And we can meet over beer.”
While the first two meetings of Beer and Hymns had communion, Sibray said that made some people uncomfortable. For their third meeting, they had a cookie potluck, but the cookies were off limits until the end of the service. Not everyone got the memo, and Gabe Doucette, a member of the worship band, stole a cookie before the hymnals began. Banter between Doucette and Sibray revealed the relaxed nature of the group.
“We have a liturgy, a cookie liturgy,” Sibray said. “You cannot eat the cookies yet.”
Doucette, who isn’t officially affiliated with a church, said he loves to play folk music, which fits well with Sibray’s musical style. Doucette, Sibray and their spouses led the music, while Tigner shared the message. Doucette said anyone who is interested in a spiritual connection to the community should consider coming to the next event.
“It’s not a serious event. If you’re not super-religious, this is a nice and comfortable place to be,” he said. “You don’t get more down to earth than Ryan and all the people who come here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.