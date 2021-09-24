Growing up, Kokomo resident Bradley Pearce said he felt like he always had an advantage over the other students in his art classes.
After all, he said smiling, not every kid had a mother like he had, who helped nurture the love of art creativity in him from an early age.
“It (art) was always just around the house,” he said. “She always had projects that she was constantly working on, so I saw it a lot. Back then, we didn’t have a lot of video games to keep us busy, so I did whatever was around the house.”
Tammy Roe, Pearce’s mother, caught the artistic bug early on in her life as well, and she admitted she was proud when her son picked up on her passion.
And now it’s all come full circle with their collaborative gallery called “Bloodline: A Mother and Son Exhibit,” now on display at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St.
The gallery — presented by the Kokomo Art Association — runs through Oct. 9, and viewing hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by special appointment by calling 765-437-2159.
“I think it’s exciting and awesome, and I’m hoping we can get a lot of people to come in and look at it and see all that’s involved,” Roe said, referring to the art pieces. “I’m proud to exhibit alongside his work. You can see that we have a little bit of different styles, but he’s also picked up on a few of my influences, which is kind of neat.”
Pearce — employed as a tattoo artist at the Bohemian Tattoo Club in downtown Kokomo — agreed with his mother, saying that he’s often asked by his clients where he got his artistic vision.
“So now people can come in here and actually see where my influences come from,” he said. “And then it’s also nice for her (Roe) friends to be able to come in and not only see her work but also see where I’ve taken her influence.”
And there’s a little bit in the gallery for everyone too, the pair said, including everything from oil and acrylic paintings to wood carved sculptures.
“Even though it may not appear to be a lot of pieces, there’s still a lot here,” Pearce said. “There’s a lot of variety. There should be something that everyone likes depending on what it is you like. … So I hope that anyone who walks through the door would find something enjoyable.”
Roe smiled at her son before she started to talk about what she hopes those who visit the gallery take away from it.
“I hope they’re amazed,” she said, “amazed that we’ve done these things together. It’s a lifelong bond that we have, and I hope people can enjoy all of it, too. I want them to really take a moment and see what he does and what I do, too. That’s what I hope people get from all this.”
And perhaps visitors to the gallery will also leave with a similar desire to pick up a brush and paint their own masterpieces, the pair noted.
To that, they each offered their own words of encouragement and advice.
“Just get out and do it, and try not to worry about what other people are going to think about it,” Pearce said, looking around at the paintings adorning the walls. “Hopefully if they don’t like it, they’ll be nice and move on. But you might find that one person who absolutely adores your work, which is almost priceless when you know people love your work so much. … So you could be missing out on some good compliments if you don’t put yourself out there.”
Roe agreed, adding that it’s often the first step that’s the hardest one to take when it comes to any new venture.
“Everybody has a style, and everybody has how far they want to take something, so I guess my advice is to just do it,” she said. “Pick up a pencil or a brush and just get out there and express yourself. … Just pick something you like, and paint what you know. … So that’s my best advice. Just go out there and start doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.