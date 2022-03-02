To those who knew him, Serge Zevlever sure knew how to command a room.
And with a thick Slavic accent that often sounded tough even if he was paying someone a compliment, Zevlever’s demeanor could at times also be very business-like.
But place a little child in his arms, and Zevlever’s heart would melt like butter.
Last weekend in Kyiv, while fighting for his beloved homeland of Ukraine, Zevlever was reportedly shot and killed by Russian soldiers.
In his early 60s, he was beyond the mandated age required to stay and fight against the Russian invasion.
And since he also held a dual citizenship with the United States, he could have easily found a way out of there, too.
But Ukraine was his home, and its people were his family.
And though Zevlever might not be a household name, his name has been memorialized within thousands of households throughout the world this week, including right here in Howard County.
For nearly 30 years, Zevlever facilitated Ukrainian adoptions, fostering parents and families through some of the most challenging and precious moments of their lives.
It was September 2011 when Kokomo resident Christie McGregor met Zevlever for the first time.
After flying into Kyiv in anticipation of bringing home another member of their family, McGregor and her then-husband had to stand before officials in the country’s Ministry of Social Policy, acknowledging that they wanted to adopt a child and basically be given permission to do so.
And through every confusing step of that process, Zevlever was always there guiding the couple along, McGregor noted, like he had done for countless families beforehand and afterward.
“We didn’t go over originally to adopt Jadon,” McGregor told the Tribune, referring to her now 13-year-old son. “… We were going to adopt another child, but things went sideways. … But Shawn (McGregor’s husband at the time) and I still felt led to adopt. So, we had our idea on Jadon but had no idea what the hell was going to happen.
“We went in, and his (Jadon’s) file was still available, but Serge told us it wasn’t readily available. … So we waited probably about 2 ½ hours. Finally, Serge came in and said, ‘Let’s go.’ ... We went over, and there was a file ready, and we got to look at it, and then the lady closed it back up. Serge opened it back up, ripped a picture out of it and gave it to us. … It wasn’t allowed, but he quite frankly didn’t care. And that’s like my one baby picture of Jadon that I still keep up on his wall.”
After McGregor was given the all-clear to proceed with Jadon’s adoption, it was then off to the orphanage in Kirovohrad, an approximately 4-hour drive from Kyiv.
But it felt like half the time, McGregor laughed.
“He (Serge) drove like a NASCAR driver,” she remembered.
Like Kyiv, the couple had to stand in front of officials in Kirovohrad as well before they were allowed to adopt, and McGregor said Zevlever was instrumental in that process, too, gathering proper signatures and helping to speed along the process.
And when Jadon was officially placed into the arms of his parents, it was Zevlever who did it.
“He took Jadon from the orphanage nurse who brought him in, turned him around, handed him to Shawn and said ‘Here’s your son,’” McGregor said, her voice breaking with emotion. “‘Here’s your son, Papa.’ And it was just amazing.”
Jadon was born with Down syndrome, and McGregor admitted that children born with disabilities in Ukraine are often overlooked and seen as “throwaway” babies.
But to Zevlever, McGregor added, every baby was special and full of worth.
“The children knew him, and he knew all of their names, too,” McGregor said. “He was a man you didn’t cross and a man you respected. But if you put him in front of a child whose life he knew he was making a difference in, everything else just melted away. … Serge’s legacy is literally littered all over the world because he has impacted so many lives.”
Which brings everything back to earlier this week, and the moment McGregor saw news of Zevlever’s death come across her Facebook feed.
She admitted she hadn’t talked to him very much over the past few years, sans the occasional birthday greeting or holiday message, but the news still came as quite a shock.
“I thought, ‘Oh God, no. Is this for real?’” she said. “… And when I saw it at first, I thought I was OK. But the more I thought about it, the grief just hit. And then I was (angry) that they are even in this situation right now. It just seems so incredibly helpless and hopeless all at the same time.”
McGregor then took a few minutes to discuss the current Ukrainian invasion by Russian forces, saying that she’s proud of the men and women, like Zevlever, who have fought and are still fighting to keep Ukraine free.
“I’m entirely humbled by the fact that this entire nation is willing to put it all on the line like that,” she said. “And they are doing just that, every day, to maintain their freedoms. That’s pretty phenomenal stuff. They are such a proud people, and they’re standing up for what they believe in. I don’t know how you can’t support someone in something like that.
“My own grief does not matter to the world,” McGregor added. “I’m not Serge’s wife. I’m not Serge’s children. I am not a citizen of Ukraine. But to know that there are people all over the world affected by this (Serge’s) loss and are sharing it all over the place, that puts a face to this fight. He was a living and breathing man who mattered to thousands of families. … And I hope that the louder we (those in solidarity with Ukraine) get, that it all stops, and peace can be restored.”
It’s a lovely dream, McGregor noted, though she admitted that she also understands that it might not happen that easily.
Still, she hopes for a peaceful resolution.
“She (Ukraine) has scraped by and pressed on in the face of oppression before, and it’s just been amazing to see,” McGregor said. “She’s got resolve and determination, and it’s just engrained in every Ukrainian that lives there. … I only spent 20 days in Ukraine, but my heart gave birth in that country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.