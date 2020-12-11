Local long-term nursing facilities are taking in more COVID-19 patients from the city’s two hospitals, as the intensive-care units reached maximum capacity on Tuesday due to a huge surge in new cases of the virus.
Tammie Floyd, director of case management at Community Howard Regional Health, said the hospital has worked with multiple local nursing home facilities to place COVID-positive patients or those recovering from the virus.
She said early on in the pandemic, some nursing home facilities were not accepting COVID-positive patients. That made it much harder for hospitals to discharge patients who were recovering and no longer needed a higher level of care, but were not able to return to their own homes.
However, as the state has helped nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to better handle COVID-19 patients, many facilities have increased their capacity and specifically expanded to take new patients.
Floyd said that’s more critical now than ever as ICUs reach capacity, and health officials anticipate a spike in COVID-positive patients needing post-hospital care in nursing homes.
“This expansion is a crucial part of ensuring there are hospital beds and staff available for the sickest individuals who need hospital care,” she said in an email.
Floyd said when the hospital delays discharging a patient, it can cause a ripple effect in care, delaying the admission of more acutely ill patients in need of a bed. That, in turn, can cause delays in the emergency department.
Waterford Place Health Campus, an assisted living facility on St. Joseph Drive, is one facility taking in hospital patients as community spread of the virus increases.
Administrators in November sent out a memo to family members informing them the facility would accept a “limited number of COVID-19 positive residents from local hospitals and our sister communities for a limited period of time.”
“The residents we will be caring for are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms or are experiencing an improvement in their symptoms and are nearing the recovery stage of the virus,” Waterford Place said in the memo. “These residents will be placed in an area of our campus isolated from the rest of our building."
The facility said employees who work in the quarantine area are trained to support and care for COVID-19 patients, while taking all necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading. Once residents fully recover from the virus, they will be able to move back to their original campus or their home.
“Until then, our team will provide them with the same compassionate care they have come to expect,” the company said in the memo.
However, some residents with family members in a facility accepting outside COVID patients expressed concern about bringing in more people infected with the virus into a vulnerable population.
Jennifer Sexton, director of nursing for the Howard County Health Department, said she understands those concerns, but freeing up space at the hospitals has become critical as they reach maximum capacity.
Also, facilities only establish quarantine zones if they’ve already had positive cases among its residents or staff, she said.
“I understand the concern about bringing additional positive COVID patients into the facility,” she said. “However, they’re going into an environment where there are already positive people, and if the facility is doing all the things they should be doing, then there’s no more concern than with the positives that are already there.”
Sexton said local long-term care facilities have been working closely with the State Department of Health to follow all protocols to keep residents and the public safe. And as COVID infections continue to surge, local-long term care facilities will play a crucial role in providing care when hospitals are swamped with patients.
“It’s something that has been needed in the community – a place to send patients who are COVID positive or still suffering the effects of COVID and need caregiving,” she said. “This is a good environment for them to go to.”
Community Howard said “it’s not the hospital’s place to name which sites are or aren’t taking COVID patients.” County health officials said they did not know of all the facilities providing extra space to take on COVID patients released from the hospital.
The maxed-out ICUs at both hospitals were a major reason county commissioners and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore on Tuesday signed an ordinance moving the county from an orange designation to red.
Surging cases around the state also led Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday to order hospitals statewide to postpone or reschedule “non-emergent procedures” from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, 2021, to hopefully “free up” some more space in Indiana’s hospitals.
