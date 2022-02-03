The sound of snowplows echoed through the streets of Kokomo on Thursday morning — an effort to stay ahead of the impacts felt by Winter Storm Landon.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm left the Howard County area digging out from around a foot of snow, with the majority falling between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
During a phone call with the Tribune on Thursday afternoon, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman credited both city and county employees for their hard work before and during the winter storm.
“They’re just all doing a fantastic job as they do year in and year out,” he said.
Wyman added that workers were out in 16-hour shifts Thursday, and he also believes that all of the roads in the county have been plowed at least once.
As for the city itself, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore noted that snowplows were able to run down all of Kokomo’s primary (high-traffic) roads numerous times, while also managing to plow roughly around 65% to 70% of secondary (residential) streets as of Thursday morning.
Due to Thursday’s winds — which the NWS said gusted anywhere from 15-20 miles per hour at times — Moore admitted that some secondary roads had to be abandoned to “touch up” the primary streets throughout town.
Moore, like Wyman, credited the snowplow crews for their hard work and effort in clearing the roads, but he also took a moment to thank the citizens of Kokomo and Howard County for staying off the roads and allowing snowplow crews to do their jobs.
In the first few hours of the storm Wednesday afternoon, Howard County dispatch fielded around 30 calls for various slide-offs and other vehicle crashes.
From about 5 p.m. Wednesday and onward through Thursday morning, there were just a handful.
And it was the lack of overall traffic — coupled with the ability to clear the roads efficiently — that Wyman and Moore said made it easier for local officials to “keep the county open.”
Indiana guidelines listed on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website sorts travel restrictions across the Hoosier state into three categories, ranked in order of severity.
The lowest level is yellow, an advisory level that means routine travel or other activities might be restricted.
The next level is an orange “watch” phase, meaning that conditions are threatening, and only essential travel (commuting to and from work or other emergencies) is recommended.
The most serious level is red — a warning — and that restricts travel to emergency management workers only.
The levels are determined by individual county officials, mainly EMA directors, county commissioners, city mayors and law enforcement agencies.
Howard County went into a yellow travel advisory around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in preparation for Landon’s arrival, and the county stayed there until being moved to orange early Thursday.
That decision was met with heavy criticism, especially on social media.
On Thursday afternoon, both Wyman and Moore took several minutes to address that criticism, noting that there was no “conspiracy theory” behind the move or local businesses telling officials to keep the county open.
“Our goal always is to keep Howard County open during inclement weather,” Wyman said. “So (Wednesday), we put the county on notice of a travel advisory based on a pending snowstorm. Many media outlets reported the storm warning, so our community was well aware that a snowstorm was coming. … I think people took all the appropriate precautions. By about 6:30 or 7 p.m., most people were off the roads, and our folks were able to get out and do some plowing without any major disruptions.”
“So what we try to do is measure, how passable are the roads?” Wyman added. “Are people off the roads so that our plows can work? If so, we’re in an advisory situation.”
But due to the winds that impacted the region Thursday with blowing and drifting snow, Wyman said it was clear that the storm would be an ongoing issue, prompting the change to orange.
“We had our meetings at 5 o’clock (Thursday) morning, and we did our full analysis and said, ‘Yep, the extra snow is definitely coming. The winds are definitely here. The drifting is happening. Let’s go ahead and move it up.’ … It’s a very well-thought-out process, and we have a plan in place.”
And when asked about surrounding counties moving to red status when Howard was still at yellow, Moore noted that some of those counties just didn’t have the same resources that Howard has.
“We understand that some folks are concerned that when they go outside of the city limits, the roads get questionable,” he said, “but we know that people are used to Indiana snows. I think looking at it, too, many of the counties (that increased to red status), a lot of them don’t have a larger metropolitan classified city like Kokomo that has the resources and staff, both bodies and trucks, to help address those needs.”
The last time Howard County was moved to a red travel restriction level for a winter storm was in January 2014.
During that winter storm, over a foot of snow fell in a 24-hour timeframe, according to NWS archived data, and a snow emergency was declared.
“We had it all,” Wyman said, referring to that 2014 storm. “Snow fell over multiple days. Temperatures were significantly under zero. We had power outages. There were really some blizzard-like conditions, and that caused us to come out and say, ‘Hey look, everybody just stay home.’
“But yesterday, the snow accumulations did not warrant a red,” Wyman continued. “The 2-4 (additional inches on Thursday), that doesn’t warrant a red. We live in Indiana. It snows. We’re accustomed to dealing with snow. It’s part of our plan every year, and our crews do a fantastic job. … Our crews were and are able to handle it just fine and keep the roads open.”
Local officials added that several businesses throughout Howard County voluntarily closed during the storm, also eliminating what they felt like was the need for a stronger mandate.
