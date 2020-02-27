The Howard County Health Department is joining state and federal health agencies in remaining hypervigilant on combating the coronavirus in the U.S., after health officials warned Tuesday that the burgeoning disease is certain to spread more widely in the country at some point.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the alarm Tuesday when she told reporters, “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”
The CDC’s call for Americans to be prepared added new urgency to response efforts that, until this week, focused on a disease largely confined to China, where it apparently originated, and neighboring countries.
The announcement took an even sharper edge Wednesday after the World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases reported outside China on Tuesday exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time.
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus. In the U.S., that number is relatively low, with 59 confirmed cases.
Jennifer Sexton, Howard County’s public health nursing division manager, said Wednesday no confirmed cases have been reported in Indiana as of Tuesday morning, and local and state officials are working to keep it that way.
“While there are reasons to be concerned, I believe that the CDC, state and local officials are taking every step that can be taken to help mitigate the spread in the United States and here in Indiana,” she said.
Sexton said her department holds weekly phone conferences with the Indiana State Department of Health to stay in the loop on the status of the virus. County nurses also receive emails throughout the week from the state, she said.
“We’re getting excellent guidance from both the CDC and state health department,” Sexton said.
She said local health officials also have access to a 24/7 hotline they can call if there’s any indication that someone may have the virus, or if they have any questions about the disease.
Sexton said the county health department also has protocols in place to monitor anyone who has traveled to a country the federal government considers to be a hotspot for the disease. She said federal and state officials could notify county health nurses to monitor someone locally for up to 14 days.
“We have the whole system set up so that if we need to do that, we’re able to do it,” Sexton said.
Local health nurses did monitor some residents during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, she said, but that hasn’t happened yet with the coronavirus.
Local hospitals are also taking extra steps to identify anyone who could have been exposed to the disease.
Community Health Network, which includes Community Howard Regional Health, said it has reinstituted travel questions to all patients visiting emergency departments. Doctors also will ask travel questions to patients visiting MedCheck and the network’s Walgreens clinics who have an upper respiratory illness.
“We will continue to update our processes as we get more information from the CDC and the State Department of Health,” the network said in a statement.
On Capitol Hill, senior lawmakers called for a bipartisan spending package that would give federal, state and local officials more resources. Congress in recent years took a similar approach with the opioid epidemic, pumping out federal dollars for treatment and prevention.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York unveiled an $8.5 billion coronavirus proposal. The plan includes $4.5 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to work to contain the outbreak in the U.S.
The plan also calls for $1 billion to develop and manufacture a vaccine, $1 billion to help other countries battle the coronavirus, and $2 billion to reimburse states for costs incurred in tackling the outbreak.
In the U.S. the 59 documented cases of coronavirus include 14 people who traveled back from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S.
Sexton said she’s confident in the U.S.’s ability to contain the spread of the disease, and the Howard County Health Department will do everything in its power to help with that effort.
“I think excellent efforts have been made in the U.S. to stop the spread of the disease,” she said. “However, only time will tell how much disease we’ll see in the United States.”
Sexton encouraged local residents to exercise normal precautions to help curb the spread of any illness, including frequently washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing, frequently cleaning surfaces and staying home from work when you’re sick.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
