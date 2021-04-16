A little over 60 miles separates Kokomo from the FedEx Ground facility on Mirabel Road in Indianapolis — the site of the nation’s latest mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight individuals late Thursday night.
Just sixty miles.
And although local FedEx employees couldn’t comment on the incident when contacted by the Tribune, several Howard County officials addressed the tragedy that some said feels a little too close to home.
“This is never the kind of news anyone wishes to wake up to — no matter where it occurs,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told the Tribune on Friday afternoon. “Like so many other random acts of violence our city, state and nation have faced in recent months, our hearts are saddened by this latest tragedy.”
Moore went on to extend his thoughts and prayers to the victims of the shooting, along with their families, friends and co-workers.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman echoed the mayor’s sentiments, stating in part that the “senseless acts of violence are heartbreaking.”
“To anyone thinking that this type of violence is your only option, please know there is help available,” Wyman added. “It does not have to end this way for you or innocent people. The victims, their families and our communities remain in my prayers.”
Along with Moore and Wyman, Indiana State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, also addressed Thursday night’s incident.
In a written statement released by Karickhoff’s office Friday afternoon, the representative noted that “Hoosiers across our state are grappling with the tragic and senseless violence that unfolded at the FedEx facility in Plainfield,” and he also offered his sympathies and condolences to the victims, families and employees who he said are currently “dealing with such an unimaginable loss.”
But for one Kokomo pastor, words eventually become hollow if they don’t turn into action, he admitted.
“To me, a lot of people would think that we have a gun problem, and I think in all actuality, we don’t have a gun problem,” Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Anderson said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon with the Tribune. “We have a heart problem. People’s hearts aren’t right. People’s motives aren’t right. To me, when I think about it, it just makes me think about the decay of the moral foundation of what we’re supposed to represent as a nation. It’s a decay of values. It’s a decay of morals. … I think we can legislate gun control, but we cannot legislate heart issues. It’s a matter of the heart.”
Anderson’s voice then began to grow louder as he addressed how individuals can often grow weary or numb to these continuous acts of violence, noting that it’s important not to stay silent on the issues that matter.
“We are in a volatile time where people are angry,” Anderson said. “There are so many different things that are feeding into people’s anger and animosity and feeding into the decay of values in this country. And until we start addressing some of the very fundamental rudiments of this outpouring of violence and anger and the lack of love …”
Anderson’s voice then trailed off.
He paused for a few moments before once again speaking.
“People are angry,” he said. “ … People are mad about politics. People are mad about Trump. People are mad about Black Lives Matter. But one of the things that we don’t face and better start looking at in this country is the mental health, which I think goes back to the spiritual health. I don’t think you can talk about the mental welfare of this country without talking about the spiritual welfare of this country.
“We have some mental health issues in this nation, and we’re not addressing them,” Anderson added. “And what we’re seeing is the manifestation of a lot of anger, a lot of hostility, a lot of resentment and a lot of hate. … There are a lot of issues going on, and we better start addressing it. People aren’t coping with stuff well. … So I think we better stop putting Band-Aids on this gushing wound and start addressing what’s going on in this nation.”
