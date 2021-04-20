Like so many other Black parents and grandparents, Kokomo resident Celestine Johnson has given her grandson “the talk” numerous times.
It’s a conversation she said she wishes she didn’t have to have, but it’s also one she admitted is critically important.
“I tell him, when the police stop you, this is what you need to do in order to stay alive,” she said during a telephone interview with the Tribune on Tuesday evening.
Johnson’s grandson is just 11 years old.
On Tuesday evening, Johnson — like millions around the country — tuned in to watch the reading of the verdict against Derek Chauvin, a former police officer accused of killing Minnesota resident George Floyd during a May 2020 incident.
And even though a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the incident, Johnson admitted that still doesn’t erase the need for the ongoing dialogue with her grandson about interaction with law enforcement.
But Tuesday’s verdict is perhaps the start to a change that’s long overdue, she added.
“I was a happy soul (when the verdict came in),” she said. “I felt that the family received justice. It won’t bring George Floyd back, but the family can rest easy tonight. … I think that anyone who has eyes and can see saw that the murder happened. … And I only hope that we can rally together for this. We need to have social justice. We need to change some laws, and we need to change how police officers are trained and how they’re evaluated moving forward.”
Johnson also applauded those who played a role in helping to solidify a guilty verdict against Chauvin, pointing out that it was a community effort.
“I just have to give praise and thanks to the people who videotaped it,” she said, “along with the bystanders and witnesses that came forward and were willing to say what they saw. I also praise the police officers who went against the code of silence and said that what Chauvin did was wrong. There were a lot of people who made it happen.”
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Young Adult Pastor Precious Majors agreed with Johnson, stating that “justice spoke loudly” Tuesday when the verdict was officially read.
“But I would be remised not to mention that although I’m happy about this verdict, I still realize that the justice system is still unbalanced,” he noted. “This does not make the scale balance out because one verdict has come back in favor of the people.
“My hope and my prayer is that this is the standard moving forward,” Majors added. “Knowing what I know about law and how law takes place, I hope they look at this as setting a precedent for how to handle these situations moving forward. … I’m not naïve to believe that this is going to immensely reduce the way that we see excessive violence or force being carried out by law enforcement, but I am still hopeful.”
And like Johnson, Majors also took a few moments to address those who stood up for Floyd when he could not, acknowledging that everyone who sees injustice should step up and not step back.
“I hope this is a standard setter,” he said. “I was so excited throughout the trial to see people stand up and speak out. When people know something is wrong, speak against it. These are our lives. These are our communities, and people shouldn’t be silent.”
It’s that accountability that Gary Bush, pastor at Kokomo’s Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ, said is often lacking in today’s society but is also very much in great demand.
“This has to be a moment of change,” he said, referring to Chauvin’s guilty verdict. “This is a very pivotal moment in the history of our country. … I’m hoping that the broader community has this epiphany of, ‘Wait a minute, maybe they were always telling the truth about how they were being treated by police, and we just didn’t believe them.’
“But there is still a segment of society that will never hold white police officers accountable,” Bush added, “and we have to get their hearts, change their hearts. So maybe this is a start down that path. … George Floyd was a person. He was a person that deserved to live.”
Bush then took a moment to address the topic of police reform.
“We have to get these officers to understand that they’re not the judge and jury,” he said. “Their job is to protect us, and we want that. But we don’t want them to be the judge and the jury. Their job is to arrest criminals and take them to jail. That’s it. … We all support the police, but none of us should support police officers who break the law.”
And though local police departments didn’t return interview requests from the Tribune for this story, the Kokomo Police Department did acknowledge that they are going to release a written statement regarding the Chauvin verdict sometime today.
But according to one former KPD chief of police, Tuesday’s verdict does show that the criminal justice system is working.
“I don’t know all the details, and I never watched it (the trial),” Lynn Rudolph, current city councilman for Kokomo’s 2nd District, said. “But it appears to me that the prosecutor put together evidently a pretty good case. And the jury was evidently paying attention.
“There’s a lot of broken hearts in that whole situation,” he added, “but at least our criminal justice system responded well. … The bottom line is that we have to learn to respect one another again. We have to learn to respect one another and respect how we treat one another. If that doesn’t happen, nothing will turn out well.”
