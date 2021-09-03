Boy Scouts from Kokomo, Russiaville and Tipton recently received the rank of Eagle.
Nicholas Hayes, Taylor Rathbun and Marcus Shaffer all earned Eagle status following their board review on Aug. 10.
Hayes completed 24 merit badges along with his service project, in which he built picnic tables for St. Joan of Arc Church in Kokomo.
The Kokomo scout is a member of Troop 508 of St. Joan of Arc Church. He was Senior Patrol Leader for one year.
Rathbun, of Russiaville, spent 163 hours improving the fire ring at Burlington First Brethren Church. The project included building five benches, four planters in between the benches and planting a row of trees that line the church property.
Rathbun is a member of Troop 519 of the Russiaville Lions Club. He earned 23 merit badges and was Chaplain Aide and Instructor for one year.
Shaffer, of Tipton, is a member of Troop 527 of American Legion Post 6 in Kokomo. Previously a Bugler and Scribe in his unit, Shaffer spent 76 hours building cat towers for the Kokomo Humane Society. He earned 46 merit badges on his way to the rank of Eagle.
A number of requirements are required to be considered an Eagle Scout, including 21 merit badges, a service project, dedication to the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and active status in a troop as a Life Scout for at least six months.
Only 5% of Boy Scouts achieve Eagle status.
