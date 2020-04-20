With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing and forcing millions of people to stay home, what if home isn’t the safest place?
This is the scenario many individuals in abusive relationships face each and every day, Alika Altmiller, director of domestic violence and sexual assault programs at the Family Service Association of Howard County, noted.
“We’re definitely seeing the closure of schools and day cares as a stressor, and financial stress because of economic stability is huge,” she added. “Then you add in not even the ability to get household essentials at the grocery store among other things, and those can all have a big impact.
“So if people are already at home isolated, that’s just further power that allows an abuser to keep them close,” Altmiller added.
And because Howard County’s domestic violence shelter doesn’t restrict those who desperately need its services, officials there have been busy for weeks now preparing the facility for the possibility of COVID-19 entering its doors.
Not only have they increased cleaning supplies and protective equipment like face masks and gloves, but shelter officials have also designated a special room in their facility as a self-isolation chamber if needed.
“Currently, we have a low census,” Altmiller said. “We haven’t received a whole lot of crisis calls, and we haven’t seen that data yet about the surge. But we’re expecting it.”
Altmiller added that the facility has 28 beds, with bunk beds in each room. And if needed, officials can spread those beds out to various rooms throughout the facility in case of an increase in numbers.
Other safety measures at the shelter include requiring all residents and employees to wear face masks and gloves in all communal areas, while also restricting the amount of people that can gather together in those areas in the first place.
And before anyone enters the shelter, Altmiller said they all go through a screening process.
“When we have a crisis call, we ask several questions like, ‘Have you been out of the country in the past 14 days?’ or ‘Have you been displaying shortness of breath or a fever?’ Altmiller noted. “And we are also asking people to take their temperature when they come in just so we have a generalized idea.
“But again, we are not using this screening in any way to restrict clients from coming into our shelter,” she continued. “It’s just allowing us a better idea of how to manage any symptomatic clients.”
But Altmiller said she understands not every individual that needs the shelter will automatically come to the shelter on their own, and that’s why the public is so important, especially during this time of COVID-19.
“I’ve always been amazed at how we’ve been able to come together as a community when there are times of need,” she said. “And I think right now, we need each other’s support more than ever. So check on your neighbors and loved ones, and remember that our services are only a phone call away.”
If you or someone you know is being abused, contact FSA’s 24/7 crisis line at 1-877-482-4222. You can also visit their website at fsahc.org.
