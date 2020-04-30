Honor mom on Mother's Day
Is your mom simply the best? Tell us why in 500 words or less and we will print several of the essays on Mother's Day. Email your essay to Lifestyle Editor Laura Arwood at laura.arwood@kokomotribune.com. Feel free to send photos, if you'd like!
Air Guard flyovers in central Indiana potponed to Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A series of flyovers by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in several central Indiana cities has been postponed to Saturday due to weather and expanded.
The flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts are intended to salute hospitals and to lift morale during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The flyovers now are scheduled for downtown Terre Haute at 11:35 a.m., the Johnson Armory near Franklin at 11:50, then, minutes later, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory, downtown Anderson at 12:05 p.m., then downtown Muncie, and the Marion VA hospital.
Trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper fatally shot a southern Indiana man early Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop, authorities say.
Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams, 27, of Clarksville, died at an area hospital after being shot just before 1 a.m. in Jeffersonville, state police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said.
Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. After making the stop, the trooper called for the ambulance because the female driver of the car was having a “possible medical situation,” Huls said.
While the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who returned fire, Huls said.
It wasn't clear what led Williams to shoot.
The trooper who hasn't been identified suffered a powder burn and abrasions from Williams' gun. The driver was not injured.
Online ballot request form posted for Indiana primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters can now submit online their requests for a mail-in ballot for the state’s June 2 primary election.
The request form was posted online Tuesday on the state’s voter registration site — www.IndianaVoters.com. The electronic form submits the ballot request to election officials, rather than voters having to mail the ballot application form to their county election office.
Election officials are promoting mail-in voting as a way to protect the safety of voters and polling site workers by reducing the amount of in-person voting. The state election commission voted last month to delay the primary from its original May 5 date and allow any voter to cast a mail-in ballot without having to meet one of the excuses required under state law.
To access the online ballot request form, voters must log in to their registration record on the website, select “Absentee Voting” on the screen’s left side and click on “Vote By Mail.”
State election officials plan to have early voting sites open starting May 26 in each county. In-person voting locations are planned for June 2, although counties could have fewer sites open than usual
Indiana has no challenged races for statewide elected offices in this year’s primary although multiple candidates are seeking nominations for the congressional seats being given up by Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky and Republican Rep. Susan Brooks. State legislative seats and county offices are also on the primary ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.