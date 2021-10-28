The Kokomo Transmission and Casting plants have each received a $10,000 state grant to implement pollution-prevention programs that will help reduce waste at the facilities.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management awarded five businesses a total of $50,000 in grants through a partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP).
The Kokomo Transmission Plant received the funding to eliminate waste by recovering and separating metal and oil for reuse and recycling. This will result in a reduction of approximately 240,000 pounds of waste per year that is currently being incinerated, according to IDEM.
The Kokomo Casting Plant is using the money to retrofit its current cooling process, which will result in the reduction of 305,000 gallons of water per year.
The grants comes after each facility underwent an audit from the Purdue MEP looking at its water, air, solid waste, toxic substances and energy. The audits provide on-site or virtual technical assistance at a reduced cost to manufacturers.
Each plant also received 16 hours of training and up to 40 hours of technical assistance from the Purdue MEP program, which recently partnered with IDEM and the EPA to offer companies ways to map and identify waste and solutions to reduce pollution.
Stellantis in a statement said the training and technical assistance provided through the program gave it a new perspective on how to evaluate and continue improving its processes.
“As a company, Stellantis is focused on reducing the impact that our operations and products have on society and the environment,” the company said. “... We are honored to receive these grants, which will allow us to move the implementation of these solutions forward and further reduce our environmental footprint.”
So far, 15 Indiana manufactures have utilized the program. However, only five received grant funding, including the two Kokomo plants. IDEM said a second round of grants will awarded in early 2022.
