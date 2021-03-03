Around 6,800 Stellantis employees at the Kokomo and Tipton plants will receive an $8,010 profit-sharing payout this year as part of the contract agreement negotiated in 2019.
Stellantis announced Wednesday it will make the profit-sharing payment to the 43,000 eligible UAW-represented employees across the country. Workers will receive the money on March 15.
At the Kokomo and Tipton plants, the payment will boost the total payroll by more than $54.4 million.
With this payment, U.S. hourly employees have received on average more than $44,700 in profit sharing payments since 2009. Actual payments are based on individual compensated hours.
This year’s payout marks a 10% increase from last year’s, which was on average $7,280. The payment in 2018 was $6,000.
This year's increase comes from the new contract terms negotiated in 2019 between then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the UAW.
The contract added 12.5% to the union workers’ profit-sharing formula, giving them $900 per 1% of profit margin generated North America. A $12,000 cap was also lifted.
However, around 300 fewer local workers received the payout this year compared to last. The company said it didn't know why the number was down, and UAW Local 685 officials could not immediately be reached.
Nationwide, about 1,000 fewer employees received the payment compared to last year.
