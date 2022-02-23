More than 6,700 Stellantis employees at the Kokomo and Tipton plants will receive a $14,670 profit-sharing payout next month, marking the largest amount in over 35 years.
Stellantis announced Wednesday it will make the payment to the 43,000 eligible UAW-represented employees across North America. Actual payment amounts to workers are based on individual compensated hours.
At the Kokomo and Tipton plants, the payment will boost the total payroll by around $98.3 million. Workers will receive the money on March 11.
This year's payout is nearly double from the $8,000 workers received last year. The company said the larger amount can be attributed in part to its accomplishments since 2021, when the company was created and took over then-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
"We had many outstanding accomplishments during our first year as Stellantis as we began our journey to create a company dedicated to shaping the future of mobility," company leaders wrote in a letter distributed to employees.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said a major reason for the company's first-year success was due to employees' dedication and hard work while facing major obstacles, including those created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every Stellantis employee took on an extraordinary task in 2021 of combining two automakers while facing serious external challenges," he said in a release. "Our goal is that all employees benefit from the company’s profitable growth."
This year's profit-sharing payment is calculated based on the terms negotiated as part of collective bargaining agreement approved by FCA and the UAW in 2019.
The contract added 12.5% to the union workers’ profit-sharing formula, giving them $900 per 1% of profit margin generated North America. A $12,000 cap was also lifted.
Since 2009, U.S. hourly employees have been eligible to receive more than $59,000 in profit-sharing.
