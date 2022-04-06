Around 1975, Larry Barnhart found himself driving along East Boulevard Street, growing weary of his commute back and forth from his job in Logansport and looking for something different.
He then came across what he described as a shiny new building that looked “mechanical,” and he stopped to put in his application.
A few weeks later — having had completely forgotten at the time about that application — Barnhart received a call from the owner of that shiny new building.
“The man (on the phone) said, ‘This is Glen from Kokomo Schwinn (Kokomo Cycling),’” Barnhart recalled. “I said, ‘Who?’ He said that I put in an application, and I said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ He then asked if I could come in for an interview, so I did.”
And Barnhart, who didn’t even own a bicycle at the time, has been there ever since.
Last week, the Tribune stopped by Kokomo Cycling — Indiana’s first total-concept Schwinn store — to chat with Barnhart about his nearly half a century in the bicycle industry.
And the man — who took over ownership in 2005 — was fully in his element.
“It’s a fun place to be,” Barnhart said, bouncing back and forth between talking and working with another employee on a nearby bicycle. “I’ve never really considered it work. I mean, I’ve been able to come in and play with bikes for a living.”
Shortly after coming onboard with Kokomo Cycling, Barnhart, a service manager at the time, was sent to Schwinn Service School.
The program was a concentrated one-week program that Barnhart joked was made easier by the fact that Bateman had pretty much taught him everything he needed to know already.
Then, when Bateman retired in 1985, Barnhart said that it was actually written into the new owner’s contract that Barnhart would stay with the business.
“So, I literally became a fixture here,” he laughed. “And really, from about 1985 on, it kind of became my store anyway.”
And Barnhart has seen a lot over the past 47 years, too, from the “10-speed bike boom” of the 1970s to the BMX and mountain bike craze a few years ago.
But nothing prepared him for what Kokomo Cycling experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was intense,” Barnhart said. “Up until the beginning of COVID, the biggest single day we ever had as far as bike sales was a random Saturday in February way back when. It was 80 degrees that week. That Saturday, things went nuts. I sold 16 bikes out the door that day.
“But when COVID hit, we shut down for a month, and when we finally opened back up again, we opened for half days,” he added. “Four hours. And those first two Saturdays, we had 17 bikes each Saturday going out the door. People were just yanking them off the racks. Within two weeks, we had sold out every bike in the store.”
Barnhart cited the area’s multiple trails and just the desire to be in the fresh outdoors during the middle of a pandemic as possible motives for the sales increase.
“Pretty soon, we only had five bikes in the entire store,” he said smiling. “Four of them were itty bitty 12-inch bikes, and one of them was electric. And it’s been that way ever since. … We honestly sold a year’s worth of bikes in two weeks. But then we really didn’t sell anything after that.”
Another byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic that Barnhart said he noticed was how many people brought their bicycles in for repair work.
“Every dusty, cobwebby old bike out of every garage or old warehouse, we started seeing them,” he laughed. “We started seeing some of the nastiest bikes that hadn’t been ridden in 20 years, but people wanted them fixed up to be able to use again. So that first year (of the pandemic) was huge on repairs. The racks out in front where we usually had the bikes that were for sale, they were all full of repairs because we ran out of room in back.”
And while business has now seemed to return to normal and has slowed down a bit since the initial chaos of 2020, Barnhart has not.
He jokes that his wife keeps asking him when he’s going to retire, but why would he, he asks himself.
“I can’t imagine not coming in here every day,” he said, scanning the store with his eyes for a minute. “… I’m more than happy to talk to people about how this is the first total concept store for Schwinn built in Indiana. I even still have the golden scissors in there from when some members of the Schwinn family came down for the opening. And I’m really just proud of the that whole story.”
Barnhart said he’s also proud that even though you can purchase a bicycle at a “big box store,” the experience of purchasing one at Kokomo Cycling is simply different.
“One of the concepts that Schwinn did when they made these types of stores was to make it like a destination bicycle shop,” he said. “It wasn’t just part of a hardware store or a section in a larger general store. We don’t sell keys or lawnmowers. And even though department stores have taken a big chunk of our business, you know what we’re about when you see the Schwinn name.”
“And I always thought it was kind of funny that people used to call Glen (Bateman) ‘Mr. Schwinn,’” Barnhart said smiling. “But now I’ll even get it every once in a while. Someone will come up to me and say, ‘Hey, you’re the Schwinn guy.’ And that makes me feel pretty good.”
