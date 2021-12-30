Britni Wolfe threw a cape over Chris Acord, wet his hair down and began to trim. It was a typical scene for Wolfe, a hair stylist at Revive Salon.
But on this particular morning, it was in a rather atypical place.
A little over two years ago, Wolfe found herself newly baptized and wanting to help those in the area who might have needed a little extra attention or assistance.
“So I figured that God gave me this talent (hair cutting), and I could come here and do it for free and use it in a way that I should be using it,” Wolfe said.
The “here” Wolfe was referring to was the Kokomo Rescue Mission, where the Tribune caught up with her last month.
Since 2018 now, Wolfe has been visiting the KRM every few weeks and providing haircuts to the residents there.
But she also delivers a lot more than that.
“Just to take the time out of her day and a little bit of money out of her pocket to come in here and to give free haircuts to people that need it is a good thing,” Acord, a resident at the mission, said when asked what Wolfe means to him. “It’s a blessing for sure. … There’s been people, regardless of the ugly in the world, there are still people that care about people and want to see them do good.”
Wolfe talks the talk and walks the walk too, Acord added, noting that Wolfe genuinely cares about the men she provides haircuts for, and it shows during their interactions.
From providing pep talks about future court cases or employment opportunities to just sharing in conversations about family life, Wolfe has always been armed with a comb and a listening ear, the men at the KRM told the Tribune.
“What she does is an act of kindness, and everyone needs an act of kindness to do to other people,” resident Mark Araiza said. “It’s just a way that the world would work better. And that’s what she’s doing here. She’s doing an act of kindness.”
And you really never know the impact of a random act of kindness either, Wolfe noted.
“I think sometimes people don’t think about how small a haircut is, but to people that can’t afford one …” she said, her voice trailing off before speaking again. “… And then just to see the transformation. I did this guy’s hair. He doesn’t stay here anymore, but if you would have seen this guy walk down the street, sadly nobody would have probably ever talked to him. And he got a haircut, and he looked like the most handsome guy ever.
“The smallest thing as a haircut can really turn your entire mood and self-confidence around, so for me, it’s small. But I love to be here to see it. And I also love to watch the guys grow through the court programs. Some of them now don’t live here anymore, but they add me on Facebook, and I get to see how they’re still sober or just see that transformation.”
Wolfe added that she knows she’s only with the men for a few minutes a day every few weeks, but she said she wants each one of them to leave with a sense of hope after their encounters.
“Sometimes being here in this place, I think sometimes people can look down on them here,” she said. “Some of them don’t have family or anything close by, but they are still people. They still have hearts, and there’s still hope for them out there.”
Wolfe then issued a piece of advice for others who might have their own desires to promote change but don’t know where to start.
“I think that God has given everybody some sort of talent, even if it’s just a smile,” she said. “There are so many ways to give back. If everybody did just one act of kindness a day, I think it would impact our community and drastically change this world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.