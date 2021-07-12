PERU — Indiana State Police Peru Post troopers have started receiving their mandated body and in-car cameras as part of the state’s response to racial injustice concerns.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Tony Slocum said 34 troopers at the post will receive cameras that will cost $147,300. Two K-9 troopers have already been equipped with cameras, but the majority will get their equipment in early August, he said.
The camera system includes sensors that automatically turn on the cameras whenever a trooper’s handgun or taser is drawn or a patrol car’s emergency lights are activated, Slocum said. The car camera will also activate if troopers exceed a certain speed.
He said the cameras will capture audio and video a minute before it activates, giving viewers more context on what happened before the cameras were triggered.
He said most troopers are looking forward to receiving the equipment, but it may take some time to get used to them.
"Obviously, there will be some bugs we have to work out and it's another piece of equipment we have to keep track of," Slocum said. "But most troopers are excited, because we know 90-plus percent of the time it's going to show we did the right thing."
He said the camera footage will be especially useful when the post receives complaints, which in the past usually ended up being a trooper's word versus the complainant's.
"It does make that aspect of our job easier," Slocum said. "And of course, if we have bad actors, that's going to be recorded and we'll deal with them accordingly. But troopers understand that this will show we're doing things the right way the majority of the time."
He said patrol vehicles will also be equipped with new router technology to boost internet speeds and connectivity in rural areas, which will allow troopers to process traffic stops and other incidents more quickly from their car. Slocum said that will be especially useful at the Peru post, which mostly covers rural areas.
Statewide, body cameras have been distributed to nearly one-third of front-line Indiana state troopers. Distribution started last month and should be completed in late August, officials said.
Cameras have so far been distributed to some 230 agency personnel of the nearly 800 who are set to receive them. Those include uniformed troopers and sergeants assigned to patrol duties, Capitol Police officers and some Special Operations units.
The move comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb said last August that he wanted all front-line troopers to have body cameras by this spring. He made the announcement during a Statehouse speech several weeks after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota turned violent in Indianapolis and left behind widespread damage to downtown businesses.
State legislators also earlier this year approved a new law with misdemeanor penalties for police officers who turn off body cameras with intent to conceal.
That was a provision of a bill that won unanimous House and Senate approval and included mandatory de-escalation training, bans on chokeholds in certain circumstances and establish a procedure for the law enforcement training board to decertify officers who commit misconduct.
Slocum said that for most troopers, the cameras will simply be a way to show they're following the rules.
"I would say generally troopers are excited to have this equipment and show the public that we're doing the job they pay use to do, and we're doing it correctly," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
