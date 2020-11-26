Four local troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post were recognized in Indianapolis last week for their achievements and deeds of self-sacrifice, including saving the life of a 5-year-old child.
Trooper Steven Glass was recognized as the 2019 Indiana State Police Peru Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism and a well-rounded work ethic.
Glass was selected by the command staff at the Peru District for dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, specialty assignments and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations.
In 2019, Glass had 303 criminal arrests with 184 of those being felony charges. Glass has worked for the state police for six years. He patrols primarily in Miami County.
Glass also received the Indiana State Police Peru District Driving Under the Influence [DUI] Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. In 2019, Glass led the Peru District with 62 impaired driving arrests. From 2015 through 2019, Glass has removed 526 impaired drivers from Indiana roadways.
Senior Trooper Eric Treon was recognized with an Indiana State Police Life Saving Award. On Jan. 11, 2020, Treon responded, off-duty, to a shooting in Jonesboro, Ind.
Treon, one of the first arriving officers, found a man who had been shot. Treon immediately applied life saving measures to include applying pressure to a bleeding gunshot wound and treating the injured man for shock.
Treon is a 13-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. He patrols primarily in Grant County.
Trooper Ben Reason was also recognized with an Indiana State Police Life Saving Award. On Sept. 26, 2019, Reason responded to a reported choking five-year old, in a stopped vehicle, on U.S. 31 in Miami County. Reason performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging a piece of candy which had obstructed the child’s airway.
Reason, a Fulton County native, is an eight-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. He is assigned, as a K-9 handler, to the Indiana State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Senior Trooper Detective Wendell Beachy was recognized with the 2019 Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award. In September 2019, Beachy led a homicide investigation of a 10-year girl. The multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a suspect. A court trial is still pending.
Beachy is a 12-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. He is assigned to the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division working as a detective from the Indiana State Police Peru Post.
“I am proud of the professional work troopers do on a daily basis,” said Lt. T.J. Zeiser, commander of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, in a release. “These troopers have earned the recognition they have received for their dedication to the law enforcement profession and the communities in which they serve.”
