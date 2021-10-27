Thousands of local United Auto Workers members are set to cast a secret ballot on an unprecedented referendum to decide whether they will directly elect the union’s top officers.
Ballots hit the mail Oct. 19 to the union’s 1 million working and retired members, and they are due Nov. 29. Locals 685 and 292, representing the local Stellantis and GMCH plants, have both posted details about the vote.
The UAW’s executive officers are currently elected to four-year terms at its convention by delegates from each local. If the referendum passes, officers would be elected directly by the membership.
The vote represents an effort to reform the union after a federal corruption investigation in 2017 led to the convictions or guilty pleas of 10 top union officers, including former UAW Presidents Dennis Williams and Gary Jones.
The investigation mostly centered around the FCA-UAW National Training Center, a labor-management partnership founded in the 1980s. Investigators found both company and union officials used the training center for personal gain.
From 2009 to 2016, FCA used it to funnel $3.5 million to union leaders in hopes of influencing contract negotiations, leading to the convictions or guilty pleas from five FCA officials.
That led to the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Kokomo to close following the federal probe. The center, located at 1315 E. Hoffer St., shut down last October as part of the contract negotiated by the UAW and then Fiat Chrysler.
By the time it closed, the Kokomo center wasn’t used much because most training had been consolidated in Detroit. Training in Kokomo was done mostly inside the plants using materials provided by the NTC.
The referendum on how top union officials are elected was set by the U.S. District Court of Eastern District of Michigan following the civil litigation by the Department of Justice.
The upcoming vote is being administered by an independent, court-appointed monitor in conjunction with the UAW and with the assistance of the Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards.
If union members vote to change how elections are held, the monitor will develop all election rules and methods in consultation with the UAW. Regardless of the result of the referendum, the monitor will continue to have an oversight role concerning executive-board elections.
UAW reformers for decades have called for one-member-one-vote, but it has always been voted down by convention delegates, according to Labor Notes, a media project for union activists.
Following the scandal in 2017, 24 locals passed a resolution calling for a special convention to amend the UAW constitution, with the goal of direct election of top officers. Ultimately that push didn’t receive the required votes to move forward, Labor Notes reported.
