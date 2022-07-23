Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN MADISON...CLINTON... SOUTHERN HOWARD AND TIPTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to near 45 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and north central Indiana.