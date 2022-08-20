The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, based in Kokomo, received the Horace Greeley Award for Most Outstanding Website at the 141st National Encampment of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, held Aug. 11-14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The website at www.orlandosomerscamp.org was chosen among camp websites across the country.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of veteran heroes who fought and worked to save the Union in the American Civil War. Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, the SUVCW is the legal heir and successor to the Grand Army of the Republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.