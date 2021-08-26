United States Navy veteran Jason Vazquez, like thousands of other American military veterans, still walks around with the invisible scars of war.
They’re tucked away inside, he said, often released through activities such as exercise at a local gym.
And these days, Vazquez — who served in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan from 2008-2009 — has been hitting the gym a lot.
On Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after news broke of the deaths of several U.S. service members in an apparent suicide bombing near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the veteran told the Tribune that he was frustrated with the events in Afghanistan.
“Honestly, I’m not going to lie, it hurts,” he said. “It hurts really bad. I deal with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and I’ve had it under control for years, and it’s hit me hard this past week. They keep saying that us veterans, the military, that we won the war. But it’s really a failure of leadership. Just to see it every day on the news, you can’t help but think that what we did was for nothing.
“We go over there to liberate a people and give them the freedoms we have, and then just to watch it all come crashing down in a matter of months is heartbreaking,” Vazquez added. “It feels like there is a knife in your back.”
And although Vazquez — who served as a corpsman — has been out of the military for over a decade, Thursday’s news regarding the loss of military personnel was very personal for him.
“I have three Marines who are on the ground over there right now,” he said, “and I have no idea whether it was their fire teams or not. I don’t know. I’m just sitting here waiting to see if they’re OK. And that sucks that that’s really all I can do right now is wait and see.”
Vazquez also said he had been in contact with one of his interpreters in Afghanistan who was pleading to leave the country.
But that contact is now lost, and Vazquez said he can only hope the man and his family are safe.
Vazquez did admit that he doesn’t really blame the Afghan people — or even the Afghan army — for what’s happening in that country right now.
He even gave an insight into a life over there that most Americans have never gotten to see.
“The Afghan people, it’s a mix,” he said. “Some want us there. Some don’t. Some of them saw us as a nuisance. Some loved that we were there. But one of the things that I appreciated was that Middle Easterners or Arabic people, when they are happy, they dance in the streets. So to drive down the road and see people dancing, kids smiling because you gave them hope, it was the ultimate honor.
“And there’s a whole lot of them over there that want to fight, but you have to have a whole army that wants to fight,” Vazquez continued. “You can’t just have a few people willing to do it. Now, granted, we did need to leave Afghanistan. We didn’t need to be there forever. But we also should have left in a more organized fashion.”
U.S. Army veteran and Kokomo resident Warren Sims agreed in part with Vazquez’s comments, saying that U.S. military troops pulling out of Afghanistan is a step in the right direction.
Sims served in Afghanistan from 2014-2015 and said he remembers even back then setting up for a future withdrawal of troops.
“We did our job there,” he said. “Our job was to introduce democracy and help those people understand what a democratic lifestyle was. We gave them multitudes of municipalities, such as water treatment plants, buildings, streets and electricity. We did our job there. … And when you hear that we’re pulling out the troops, most any veteran, if they’re honest with the way they feel, would say they’re glad that’s happening.”
But only time will really tell, Sims added.
“Could we have handled it differently? Yeah, maybe. I think we’ll look back in 20 years and say we could have done this or done that,” he said. “But it was simply time. It was time for the troops to come home.”
Of course, that doesn’t make Thursday’s news of U.S. military personnel fatalities near the Kabul airport any easier, Sims pointed out.
“Some of the toughest things you deal with in the military is loss of life, loss of limb and loss of mind,” he said. “And really, we all left part of ourselves there, and we all came home with something. For those who went over, whether they fired a gun downrange, whether they were part of a KIA (killed in action), whether they were part of a unit that lost people, they carry that forever.
“So when I hear of a soldier’s life lost, such as in this case, it’s a tough price,” he said. “You don’t want to see any American lives lost or Afghan civilian lives lost. … But through this (Afghanistan), people are now seeing the effects of pulling out of a war that has been going on for far too long and has been way misunderstood.”
