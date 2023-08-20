Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo resident Seymour “Cye” Zwirn’s eyesight has been failing him in recent years.
But he didn’t have to see the smiles on the faces of the over 100 people gathered in the facility’s dining room last week for a celebration in his honor.
He could feel them.
After all, it’s not every day you celebrate turning 100, let alone get accolades from local and state dignitaries and even a birthday card from the White House.
So Zwirn — a member of the Greatest Generation who flew planes during World War II — was soaking it all in.
Surrounded by banners, balloons and birthday cards signifying his 100th year on Earth, Zwirn occasionally leaned forward in his chair to listen carefully to the congratulatory messages from speakers like Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Howard County Commissioner Jack Dodd, Indiana Sen. Mike Karickhoff and Dave Truax with the Howard County Veterans Service Office.
Friday’s celebration was a birthday party months in the making, Primrose Life Enrichment Coordinator Teressa Carrico said, though she admitted it was so heartwarming to see just how many people showed up.
“It just exploded,” Carrico, who helped organize the party, said. “I had people calling me wanting to do this and that. We had one cake from the family, and we had planned on about 60. And then, like I said, it just kind of exploded. Everybody we asked was like, ‘Sure, we want to be there.’
“I get very close to my folks,” she added, her voice breaking with emotion. “They mean a lot to me, and I take care of them like I do my own. I just wanted to make sure that he had the absolute best birthday he could possibly have.”
Nan Albright, Primrose’s executive director, agreed with Carrico, adding that the party’s large turnout was just a reflection of the type of man Zwirn is on a regular basis.
“Everybody wants to be around Cye,” Albright said. “… The thing I find the most interesting about Cye is that he is the Godliest man I have ever met. He never has a cross word to say to anybody. I wish we all were as nice as Cye. He’s just forgiving and thoughtful and easy to be around.”
John Zwirn is Cye’s son, and he spoke to the Tribune about his father for a few minutes during a break in Friday’s festivities.
“Even though we knew there was going to be a party today, it was very humbling to see the level of it,” he said. “And I hope he’d be satisfied with the outpouring of appreciation that’s come to him. I know he will be, but it will take him a few days to take it all in. But I wish him nothing but good memories.”
So what’s the secret to living 100 years?
It’s pretty simple, Cye told the Tribune as he began to make his way back to his apartment after Friday’s party ended.
“One day at a time,” he quipped, pointing one of his index fingers for emphasis. “One day at a time.”
