In-person early voting for the upcoming General Election begins next week.
The Howard County Government Center, 120 W. Mulberry St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for in-person early voting beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 6.
It will be open from:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6-9 and Oct. 13-30
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
- 8 a.m.-noon, Nov. 2
The Government Center is one of several places residents will be able to vote early and in-person in October. All other locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24-31. The locations are:
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 E. Markland
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty, Russiaville
- Greentown Lions Club (Fairground), 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
- Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 S.
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N. On Oct. 25, however, the church will be open from 1-8 p.m.
Poll workers at all locations will be equipped with personal protection equipment due to COVID-19. Wearing a face mask is not required to vote.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. One can register online at www.indianavoters.com or in-person at the Howard County voter registration office, located at Room 116 in the county courthouse.
