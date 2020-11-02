EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of record early voting, Tuesday’s presidential election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history.
The number of advance ballots cast so far exceeds 80 million compared with 136.7 million total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
It is almost certain the winner of the presidential election won’t be known for publication in your Wednesday Kokomo Tribune. It could take until the end of the week for election officials in some key states, like Pennsylvania, to count sufficient ballots to confirm a winner.
Voter results will be posted at www.kokomotribune.com throughout the counting process. In Indiana, state election results likely will be known Tuesday evening, except for perhaps Marion County.
Local winners won't be declared until enough votes are known to justify such a call. For statewide and presidential winners, we will rely on The Associated Press declaring the winners.
Tuesday is Election Day. If you haven't done so yet, make your voice heard and vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.