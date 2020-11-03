Get out the broom.
Howard County Republicans swept all local contested races Tuesday.
The party won comfortably in the contested races of county council at-large, county commissioner District 2 and county treasurer, according to unofficial vote totals. If the leads hold up after provisional ballots are counted, the party will retain near monopoly control over county government in addition to full control over the city council and mayor’s office.
Martha Lake led the vote total in the county council at-large race with 31% of the vote. Daryl Maple and Jim Papacek were behind her with 26% and 24% of the vote, respectively. Democrat Warren Sims received 19% of the vote. The top three vote-getters in the at-large race earn a seat on the county council.
Incumbent Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-District 2, beat Democrat Rick Emry 64% to 36%, and Republican candidate for county treasurer, Christie Branch, beat Democrat Ed Foster 68% to 32%
Moods were jovial and laid back all night at Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., where GOP party officials, candidates and supporters gathered to watch the vote totals come in. Republican candidates lead all night as the vote totals from each of the county’s 15 vote centers trickled in.
“I feel blessed,” Lake said after the final results came in. “I love the people in the county, and they know that. They love me, and I know that. It’s very humbling.”
Lake has served more than 20 years as either the county’s auditor or treasurer. She is currently the county’s auditor, but term limits prohibited her from running for that office again. Her deputy, Republican Jessica Secrease, will serve as county auditor beginning next year; she ran unopposed Tuesday for the seat.
The county council, which passes the county’s budget each year, will be busy next year as they have to again deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.
Howard County Republican Chairwoman Jennifer Jack saw Tuesday’s dominant victory as proof the party is representing the same values the majority of Howard County residents hold.
“That’s what the people in our county hold – values for the Second Amendment, fiscal responsibility,” she said. “We know what people want to talk about, what people are concerned about. Our people listen, and they go to work.”
Also winning in uncontested races, according to the unofficial results, were:
- Republican Steve Seele, coroner
- Republican Dave Duncan, surveyor
- Republican Brad Bray, commissioner District 3.
- Democrat Lynn Murray, circuit court judge
- Republican Doug Tate, Superiourt County III judge.
