Gena Martin
Professional/Elected Experience: Owner/Managing Broker of the local real estate company GMR Realty. Former campaign manager for 2008 and 2012 county council elections. Current Member of the Howard County Republican Women's Club.
Education: Graduate of Carroll High School (1989) Principal Brokers License for Commercial and Residential Real Estate Sales. Licensed Property Manager
Family: Have lived in Howard County for 25 years. Husband of 31 years, Jay Martin; daughters Haley Morris and Jayme Ruby; son Wyatt Martin; 3 granddaughters, Ezrah, Everlyn, & Eleanor)
1.) The need for more monies and expanding for the jail appears to be an ongoing problem in Howard County. Requests for monies and expansions fail to address the root causes of overcrowding, leaving in place the very policies and practices that drove the jail’s population increase in the first place. Instead of hacking at the branches, maybe we need to look into why we have more and more people being incarcerated. I am not in favor of expanding the jail without more research. According to hoosierdata.com our population in Howard county has stayed pretty steadily the same for the last 5 years, so we must ask the question why the need for more jail space? We can't keep throwing money at something that's not working. Maybe we need to take a look at some other issues going on in the county. Maybe we need to dig a little deeper into looking at why an expansion is being requested again by asking questions such as: Is there an over reliance on bail money? Are there other options that are both more cost-effective and more compassionate? Are we using the jail for mental health/substance abuse issues? Counties cannot build their way out of crisis. Jail expansion alone fails to address the root causes of incarceration and overcrowding.
2.) The job requirements for a county council member are reviewing and approving operating budgets, establishing salaries and wages, fixing tax rates and establishing levies on all county property, appropriating funds, authorizing certain purchases or sales of county owned land. This all falls in line with everything I have done full time for the past 12 years as a multi-business owner, managing real estate broker and property manager. I budget and have done payroll operations. My full time job deals with property taxes, property values, and real estate transactions (both commercial and residential). I manage properties, appropriate funds and budget for property owners and businesses. I negotiate contracts and make hard decisions. I feel very confident that I have the qualifications to serve as a county council member and would work hard to represent the voice of the people of Howard County.
3.) Back to the basics here. Infrastructure is pretty important for the county. A government’s roll is to facilitate a business friendly environment, such as low taxes, making sure good infrastructure is in place. and reducing regulations. These things will bring the right people and businesses to the community, therefore increasing quality of life.
Martha Lake
Professional/Elected Experience: 8 years as Howard County Treasurer and 16 years as the county’s auditor.
Education: Graduated with honors from Western High School and earned a scholarship to Indiana University. I have more than 30 years of working experience in Howard County government finance.
Family: I have two children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
1.) The population at the jail has increased due to the drug problem that is facing all communities. I want to commend our judges and our probation department, as well as the Sheriff’s Department for their hard work and out of the box thinking. The judges have implemented the Drug Court, the Mental Health Court, The Re-Entry Court and the Veterans’ Court, Family Court and others. Each showing success. The county has implemented Community Services and the male work release. The expectation is to implement a female work release in 2021.
I stand with the Sheriff and the taxpayers on the issue of building a new pod on the jail. I believe the intensified services are working very well, but it is important to keep up with the county’s need. The question is: Can these services keep up? Only experts in this area can decide. I would suggest closely monitoring the numbers and forming a committee made up of qualified individuals to monitor and report back to the community its findings. This is a community effort and the community needs good information. Working from an unbiased point of view, I feel a good decision could be made whether to continue as we are or move forward to building a new pod. Whatever happens, the community needs to know why and how much money would be involved.
2.) I feel my 8 years as county treasurer and almost 16 years as county auditor have taught me the depths of governmental accounting and financial management. But, more than that, I have learned about what the people in our community need and want. I feel I have an understanding of county finances, and understanding of our community would be the primary assets in making me a caring, effective county council woman.
3.) The county’s tax rates are based on the assessed value of the community. The council must provide the needs and services as stated by law first and foremost. However, other resources that keep our community strong and vibrant is the YMCA, the trails and other assets that draw people and business to our area. In order to keep property taxes down for all, bringing more homeowners (families) and businesses to our community will keep us thriving and continue to make and keep Howard County a wonderful place to live, work and play with a very solid, substantial tax base. It takes dedicated, informed, hardworking leadership to maintain and continue to grow Howard County with pride and stability.
James Papacek
Professional/Elected Experience: I have worked in the financial industry (banks and credit unions) for 50 years. I served on the Kokomo City Council for 2 terms and have served on the Howard County Council for 10 terms.
Education: Graduated from Kokomo High School (1960) and Indiana University Kokomo with a business degree.
Family: Wife, Brenda (married 51 years); daughter, Leigh Anna Rhoda; grandsons Dean Rhoda and Derek Rhoda.
1.) While overpopulation has been an issue, a number of programs have been implemented, such as work release and the hiring of a magistrate. They have helped reduce the numbers some, but I never thought they were a toral answer. Like it or not, the county is going to have to build a pod onto the jail in the near future, and I would prefer to be proactive rather than reactive. There needs to be a women’s pod added and possibly another male pod. If the county started today it would probably be at least a year or longer before the county could start building. I would like to see a task force made of the sheriff’s department, commissioned and county council to start planning the expansion of the jail.
2.) Almost all of my professional career has been spent in the financial industry with banks and credit unions. I was president and CEO of Haynes CommunityFederal Credit Union for 19 and half years before retiring. I have worked on budgets in the city of Kokomo and Howard County. I have also served on the board of directors at the State Bank of Greentown and am currently serving on the board of directors for Haynes Community Federal Credit Union.
3.) The county council needs to be good stewards of the taxpayers money, which i believe it has been. I support the county utilizing public/private partnerships. However, I would want to review every such opportunity in depth. With this year’s income projections coming in lower than forecasted, we are going to have to keep a close watch on any additional spending.
Daryl Maple
Professional/Elected Experience: Farmer & Agribusiness owner; KUO Team Leader at Pine Valley
1.) My hope is that the existing programs would be effective in curtailing the current capacity issue. I would like to see more programs developed that would help with the work release program, especially on the women’s side. I also believe it would be prudent to at least look at the available options and potential costs for the expansion of the jail. This would give us time to watch how the current or future programs are working and be able to evaluate what the extra cost of the new building would be. I believe we need to have a plan in place just in case the capacity problem persists. Ultimately, we need to make a good decision to keep the community safe from serious offenders, but we also need to try to get low-risk offenders rehabilitated and back out where they can be active members of our community.
2.) I help to manage the finances of multiple entities on our farm business. I develope monthly cash flow statements and review our position against a slew of ratios and indicators to maintain good financial health. We, like the county, forecast for several years in advance. It is very difficult, if not impossible to predict the future, just like the current COVID-19 outbreak. The key is to be fiscally conservative and not get overextended, keeping back some rainy day fund to help with when needed. That way we can weather through the black swan event if or when they occur. Now more than ever we will need to keep spending back as we work through the challenges associated with COVID-19.
3.) In addition to the above-mentioned jail items, I believe we need to look into the possibility of an industrial park. This would have the ability to attract some more business opportunities to Howard County and add some more employment opportunities to our great and loyal workforce. This has the potential to open up more revenue streams for the local economy, which would help us and enhance parks and trails around the community as well as other amenities.
Tom Trine
Professional/Elected Experience: Co-owner Windmill Grill, Elite Banquet & Conference Center, Orchard Lane Renovations, Pumpkin Valley Farms.
1.)At first glance, additional beds at the jail might be treating the symptom and not the problem, which is too much crime. Quick research reflects the following data: Average number of county jail beds per 1,000 residents in Indiana is 3.1, resulting in the following comparative data:
Howard County:
Number of beds if matched state average: 254
Actual number of beds: 364
Although many counties face jail overcrowding, Howard County not only has that issue, but has it on top of having 40% more beds than the state average per 1,000 residents. Based on the above data, I would ask to form a commission to review the root cause of the issues causing overcrowding, including: the sheriff, 2 sheriff’s deputies, the police chief, 2 police officers, the head of the jail, a prosecutor, a public defender, a judge, a mental health specialist, a city councilperson, a county council person, a mayor’s representative and a county commissioner. Once the commission establishes the primary elements causing overpopulation, the Sheriff and Police Chief would then be asked to summarize the findings and develop an action plan to address such. This proposal is founded on the thought of treating the problem, not the symptom. Before building a larger jail and burdening the taxpayers with not only the cost of construction, but the never-ending cost of staffing and maintaining a larger facility, our law enforcement teams should be given tools and funding to enforce laws and fight crime, which should ultimately reduce the need for a larger jail and the burdens affiliated with it.
2.) A critical factor in managing finances is knowing what questions to ask and when. I have over 40 years of business experience, including the development of a company from $12 million in revenue to $50 million while overseeing all aspects of operations from real estate procurement, to construction, human resource development, purchasing and distribution, marketing and day to day operations. Sound leaders develop a fundamental group of principles by which he/she uses as a compass to guide both their professional personal lives. The fundamental principles of my compass are: * Doing things right is important, but doing the right thing is imperative; Trust but verify; People may not always tell the truth, but numbers rarely lie; Seek wins: better quality, same price or same quality, better price or the coveted win/win ~ better quality, better price; People are like rubber bands. Both are most valuable when stretched a little bit.
3.) Economic development is perhaps the two most overused and abused words by politicians today. Another way to present the two words combined is and should be: financial growth. In many instances economic development is portrayed by governments as a new pizza shop, shoe store or other retail operation of which rarely have any true measurable economic development impact and can even have a negative effect where economic redistribution takes place. In other words, the taking from one business and giving to another. Government has little to no business of making decisions on which business survives and which does not. In today's economic climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced by China to the entire planet, the same China that has taken many of our manufacturing facilities, all levels of government should be focusing on the retaking of as many manufacturing jobs as possible. The proposed industrial park to enable ancillary suppliers to locate close to the new FCA engine operations is a great concept. At the same time, the development of a technology park should be considered, where facilities are offered to technology-oriented companies to locate or relocate to Kokomo and Howard County. Attractive housing costs, IUK, Ivy Tech and Purdue as resources for higher education, two outstanding hospitals, and the proximity with easy access to Indianapolis and all it has to offer, are all great selling points for attracting new, sustainable, noncompeting businesses. Over the last decade, quality of life was more the priority from our local government than garnering new jobs or residents. Do not get me wrong, I am not against plants, trees or trails. In fact, just this year, we planted over 2,300 trees on our Christmas tree farm. The difference is I paid for them and taxpayers did not have to. Adding a new perspective on “economics” and “development” must become a priority for local elected officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.