Kokomo natives and state Reps. Mike Karickhoff, R-District 30, and Heath VanNatter, R-38, easily won reelection Tuesday.
Karickhoff beat Democratic challenger and political newcomer Dylan McHenry 66% to 34%, earning nearly 10,000 more votes than McHenry with 98% of votes tallied as of Wednesday afternoon, according to unofficial results.
VanNatter’s victory was just as convincing. He has 72.5% of the vote total compared to Democratic challenger Tom Hedde’s 27.5% with 87% of the vote tallied as of Wednesday afternoon.
Karickhoff and VanNatter have served in their respective Statehouse seats since 2010. They will serve for at least two more years after Tuesday’s election.
Karickhoff, a former Kokomo city councilman and parks department head, ran on his experience dealing with budgets as city councilman during the Great Recession and bringing that experience to state government. Since his time in the Statehouse, the Republicans amassed a $2 billion cash reserve, with Karickhoff serving on the influential House Ways and Means Committee, which handles the state’s budget.
McHenry, a Greentown resident and teacher at Marion Community Schools, campaigned largely on reducing health care and prescription drug costs, expanding rural broadband and increasing spending on public education, criticizing Karickhoff and Republicans for prioritizing charter and private schools.
After news of his victory, Karickhoff chalked up his and his fellow Republicans’ victories both locally and statewide to representing “Hoosier values.”
“We have a message that, quite frankly, reflects Hoosier values, and their message doesn’t,” Karickhoff said.
McHenry, in a Facebook post Tuesday night, said he was “proud” of his campaign despite the loss.
“As I reflect on all that we have accomplished throughout this campaign, I am unbelievably proud,” he wrote. “We advocated tirelessly for strong public school funding and accessible healthcare.”
VanNatter and Hedde’s race was a rematch of 2018. Then, VanNatter beat Hedde with 70% of the vote.
With similar results a second time around, not much appears to have changed in the solidly red District 38, which covers western Howard County and parts of Clinton, Carroll and Cass counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.