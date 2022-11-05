Incumbent Democrat Sheila Pullen
Work experience and qualifications: I am a licensed real estate broker and level III Indiana assessor/appraiser. I have worked with developers and industrial facilities to avoid costly appeals to Howard County. I have audited abatements to insure correct reporting. I was a member of the Howard County team that brought $23 million in tax dollars to our community when our local industrial facilities were in bankruptcy. I also brought in all the union leaders so that they were aware that the county and schools needed the tax dollars but didn’t want any union jobs lost in the process. I learned the budget process during my nine years as the first woman on the Kokomo Common Council.
What are the biggest issues/challenges facing the office and how would you address it?
I feel the biggest responsibility and challenge is to keep assessments fair and equitable. With the constant changes in rules and regulations and tax court decisions its hard to feel that residential taxpayers are being treated fairly. There are so many entities with huge deductions and exemptions that the tax rate goes up causing higher bills. More taxpayers hit the cap and then the units of government lose revenue. I do understand that some of those deduction have to be given to encourage growth, but all units of government should be rewarded with the ensuing growth to keep tax rates lower for all taxpayers.
The biggest issue would be maintaining a qualified staff. Indiana requires certifications and continuing education for elected assessors and any staff that does real estate. I’m fortunate to have a great staff that is very qualified and respectful of taxpayers. I make sure my staff maintains their certifications and does required continuing education. We are always here to help taxpayers.
Republican Tanner Heady Work experience and qualifications: I graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. I have been working at Bucheri McCarty & Metz as a staff accountant since January 2020. I have gained experience working directly with clients and managing projects. I process weekly payroll, monthly bookkeeping, quarterly payroll taxes, personal and business tax returns, financial statements, and personal property tax returns. I am also the Howard County Republican Party treasurer where I write checks, make deposits, and file the party’s finance reports. I have completed the testing to become Level I and Level II Certified Indiana assessor-appraiser.
What are the biggest issues/challenges facing the office and how would you address it?
I believe the biggest challenge in the office is staying up to date with the changes in legislation and relaying these to the taxpayers. As the assessor, I will have to interpret the rules and regulations then accurately apply these to the assessments. Similarly, in my current position, I interpret changes to tax laws and have to apply these to tax returns. I have experience in breaking down complicated laws and being able to communicate them effectively to the clients. I believe I have the skills to run the assessor’s office efficiently and to assist the taxpayer and their understanding of the assessments.
