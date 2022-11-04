Incumbent Democrat
Steve Geiselman
Work experience and qualifications: development specialist for the city of Kokomo; current Center Township Board member (2 terms); Indiana University Kokomo graduate; lifelong Kokomo resident
The township is now in control of Somers Park and has allocated $850K in 2023 for improvements. Are in favor of plans for the park? If so, how should the township move forward. If not, why not?
It is common for townships in Indiana to own and maintain parks. Somers Park is the result of partnership between the township and the city of Kokomo. The city maintains more than 30 parks, so the township can devote more time and energy into making Somers a community park. It is part of improving the quality of life for all residents and creating a positive place in our neighborhoods. It is important to remember that just because $850,000 is budgeted it doesn’t mean all of it will be spent on the park in 2023. It is vital for township government to do its part to improve the community and partner with other government entities. Adding Somers Park as part of Center Township’s responsivities fulfills both of those things. Moving forward the Township should spend money on the park in a reasonable and responsible manner. I don’t understand why anyone would be opposed to investing in a public park when all of other responsibilities are covered.
The township should be a proud owner of Somers Park and should fund improvements to the park on a yearly basis in a fair and responsible way.
The township purchased a new fire engine for the city and is also making yearly payments to help pay for another, though that deal will be expiring soon. How should the township handle fire coverage of the unincorporated areas moving forward?
One of the most important things a township is required to do by law is provide fire protection to unincorporated areas. For most townships this means maintaining a volunteer fire department. Nearly all of Center Township is within the Kokomo city limits and is provided fire protection by the Kokomo Fire Department. In recent years, Center Township has relied on contracts with volunteer departments (Greentown and Galveston) to cover the unincorporated areas (Darrough Chapel and Tall Oaks subdivisions). Because Center Township has the resources, purchasing a fire truck and providing a yearly payment was the best answer for fire protection. While some on the board opposed this decision, I completely supported the purchase and the yearly contract. It would be immoral and irresponsible for the township to ask residents of Darrough Chapel subdivision to depend on fire protection from Greentown when the township has the means to provide professional fire protection from KFD. The savings gained by reverting to volunteer fire departments to cover those two areas would negligible.
The township should make every effort to ensure that every Center Township resident has the best fire protection possible. Skimping on fire protection when you can do otherwise is borderline criminal, in my opinion.
The township has allocated $300,000 for “community service contracts” to go toward outside organizations and community programs. Should the township continue this or should the money be budgeted elsewhere?
Center Township is like any other government entity. It exists to serve the resident taxpayers. Some times that service comes in the form of supporting public agencies like Project Access, Bona Vista or the Family Service Association (FSA). Our goal should be to help people the best way we can. Instead of waiting until someone needs township assistance, our resources are better spent assisting these programs and organizations now. A township dollar spent through these organizations will have a great impact than if we spent it ourselves.
In the past, the township has assisted organizations that would have had to eliminate programming or services if Center Township hadn’t stepped in to offer help. In 2016, FSA was facing a financial shortfall that put the domestic violence shelter at risk of closing. Fortunately, the township board voted 2-1 to approve an emergency appropriation. Two board members (myself included) recognized the township had an obligation as a government entity to aid those in need.
Incumbent Democrat Natalie Guest
Work experience and qualifications: Public school teacher for 11 years; Center Township Board member since 2018
The township is now in control of Somers Park and has allocated $850,000 in 2023 for improvements. Are in favor of plans for the park? If so, how should the township move forward. If not, why not?
Local township government has been tasked by the state legislature with spending down large reserves. Investing in a historically underserved area like Somers Park is one way Center Township has done this. Part of mitigating poverty in a community is prevention, and one way to prevent poverty is to invest in quality of life. Study after study shows the benefits of play and exercise, not just to children, but to the entire family and community. In human studies, playing enhances children’s adjustment, language, and social and emotional stability by 33% to 67%. Physical and pretend play leads to higher IQ, better physical health, and increased emotional regulation and better mental health. Children who have the opportunities for physical and pretend play will be more prepared for school and have greater success in school, leading to better outcomes educationally and reducing the chance of living in poverty.
The township purchased a new fire engine for the city and is also making yearly payments to help pay for another, though that deal will be expiring soon. How should the township handle fire coverage of the unincorporated areas moving forward?
Center Township should continue to work with the City of Kokomo to provide fire protection for these unincorporated areas. I’m proud of the bipartisan work Steve Geiselman and I have done with the city leaders to meet the needs of constituents. At the end of the day, being an elected official should mean working together, no matter the political party, to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Without cooperative leaders on the Center Township Board, these types of partnerships wouldn’t be possible.
The township has allocated $300,000 for “community service contracts” to go toward outside organizations and community programs. Should the township continue this or should the money be budgeted elsewhere?
The community service contracts are an important and vital part of what Center Township provides to the community. Allocating funds for these partnerships allows Center Township to make the most effective use of taxpayer money while having the broadest reach to meet the needs of the community efficiently. Working in partnership through service contracts can reduce and eliminate duplication of services, making it a smarter move for the entire community.
Democrat Ken Ferries
Work experience and qualifications: 1973-1981, private law practice; opened UAW Legal Services office in Kokomo serving primarily Chrysler hourly employees. 1981-2006, appointed Kokomo’s first full-time Corporation Counsel, serving in the administrations of four mayors (two from each political party) and serving as Kokomo Park Board attorney. Also served seven years as president of Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety during tenure as corporation counsel. 2006-2016, associate professor at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, lecturing on Introduction to American Government and Politics; served as Humanities Chair. 2016-present, adjunct professor in American Government and Politics at Ivy Tech Kokomo. From 2016-2018, also served as counsel for Kokomo Plan Commission.
The township is now in control of Somers Park and has allocated $850,000 in 2023 for improvements. Are you in favor of plans for the park? If so, how should the township move forward. If not, why not?
It would be presumptuous to second guess what has already been done. As I understand it, the transfer of Somers Park from municipal to township control has already taken place. Likewise, the $850,000 for 2023 has already been allocated. This figure includes $350,000 for “other” capital outlays. Is there anything in these events that should raise eyebrows? The fact of the matter is that Indiana townships often own and administer public parks. Assuming the trustee made the case for acquiring a township park, and assuming the township board approved the allocation of funds for the park’s development and upkeep, the acquisition and related costs are legitimate subjects for township action. The future is a different matter. Based on my experience, $550,000 or even $850,000 is not enough to fund a fully developed park the size of Somers and fund its ongoing upkeep. Board oversight of future improvements and expenditures are part of its fiduciary responsibility. As a general observation, parks and open space are good for a community, and even play a role in reducing crime. Giving Somers Park the opportunity to become a community asset seems to me to be good public policy.
The township purchased a new fire engine for the city and is also making yearly payments to help pay for another, though that deal will be expiring soon. How should the township handle fire coverage of the unincorporated areas moving forward?
Providing fire protection to unincorporated areas of the township is a core responsibility. One of the identifying properties of Center Township is that it is largely urban. Those portions of the township within the city limits of Kokomo are served by a well-equipped and professionally manned fire department. For those unincorporated areas of the township there are multiple options. For example, the township could fund its own volunteer department. The township could contract with surrounding volunteer departments to provide protection. The most logical (and economical) solution is to contract with the city to utilize the professional services of the city department. This is what is currently being done. In addition to an annual service fee with the city, the township provides fire apparatus for the use of the city department. As far back as my time on the Board of Works, there was a fire engine purchased by the township to be used by the city department. The amount of the cash payment and provision of the apparatus are a matter of negotiation between the township and the city. As they say, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it! One thought, however. It stands to reason that after annexations by the city, the amount of unincorporated Center Township territory covered by the contract with the city has probably been reduced. For those residents in the annexed territories, it makes no sense for them to pay city taxes. which includes provision of fire protection, and also pay for fire protection through the contract between the city and the township. It might make sense to adjust the cash payment to the city to reflect the fact that the area covered by the contract has been reduced.
The township has allocated $300,000 for “community service contracts” to go towards outside organizations and community programs. Should the township continue this or should the money be budgeted elsewhere?
One thing becomes clear from study after study. The distrust of big government is nothing new. It exists today. It existed when the Constitution was hammered out in Philadelphia in 1787. Former House Speaker Tip O’Neill correctly observed that “all politics is local” and the more local government gets, the more public trust it enjoys. The township level is as local as it gets, and sometimes, it is still imperfect. There are non-governmental entities out there serving the same clientele served by a local trustee, and perhaps serving that clientele more economically and efficiently than can be done by the trustee. Such economic support is a legitimate expense for a trustee, and sometimes makes the difference between a program continuing to benefit the community or going belly up. This is not to say the trustee should be in the business of privatizing everything in sight. There is a difference between supporting a private community program and replacing it with a similar public program. All such expenditures should be based on a competitive model and monitored for compliance with fiscal best practices.
Incumbent Republican Linda Koontz
Work experience and qualifications: Did not answer
I was against the acquisition of the park. However, I was overruled and now the township is responsible for it instead of the city. Clearly, the park needs updating in order to be a safe place for the children who live nearby to enjoy. At this time with our current national inflation, I am against spending down our funds which may be needed by our center township citizens for housing, medical or other emergency needs. It’s easy to get sidetracked with altruistic goals that are not the legislative mission of township government. However, the park is now our responsibility and we must invest in the park. The problem of how much to invest at this time is the issue. Given complete control, the two Democrats on the board would like to spend millions on the park. Basically, that’s been the conflict at our board meetings.
The township purchased a new fire engine for the city and is also making yearly payments to help pay for another, though that deal will be expiring soon. How should the township handle fire coverage of the unincorporated areas moving forward?
The township had the unincorporated areas covered for $60,000-$70,000 a year. However, once the board became Democrat controlled, ($680,000) was spent to buy a truck, plus a commitment of $80,000 a year. Very frustrating!
The township has allocated $300,000 for “community service contracts” to go towards outside organizations and community programs. Should the township continue this or should the money be budgeted elsewhere?
Some of the community service contracts are important contributions to our community and I support them. There are reasonable arguments both for and against a few of the contracts. I would like to see the trustee prioritize the spending to projects that are not receiving money from other entities.
