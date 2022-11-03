Democrat Annette Bourff Milam
Work Experience and Qualifications: I have worked in the Howard County Clerk’s office for 10 years, beginning as a certification clerk and ending as a first deputy in charge of the finance office; Have served as the first computer systems administrator and staff trainer for the county’s first computerized court system; Spent 16 ½ years working for a software company in the Judicial Division as a senior customer support representative assisting in converting client data to the new system, training staff in the clerk, court, probation, prosecutor, sheriff, juvenile detention center and local law enforcement offices; have also worked locally for the Center Township Trustee Office and the Kokomo Police Department.
One of the biggest roles of the clerk is handling local elections. How would you grade Howard County’s election process currently, and what changes/improvements, if any, would you make?
The current election process is good. I attended the public test in the spring and liked the computer system. In the past, I worked as a poll worker, election day team member and canvassing team member at the end of the day and liked how much work is saved by the advancement of technology. I appreciated the information printed by each machine prior to use and after use. The Election room and Voter Registration office is nice and larger than the space used at the courthouse. If elected, I will evaluate every step in the process looking for ways to make the system smoother with respect to current state laws.
What is the office’s biggest challenge in the near future and how would address it?
Historically, clerks have been challenged by many bills signed into law annually. Bills can create change in office procedures and add or remove fees collected. The office recently converted to a new child support system. Regardless of the future, the clerk has many resources to assist with adapting to changing policy. These resources are: The Clerk’s Manual, Indiana Clerks Association, State Election Board, and State Board of Accounts. The clerk attends several conferences yearly provided by these groups and help is just a phone call away.
Incumbent Republican Debbie Stewart
Work Experiences and Qualifications: I have been employed with the Clerk’ s office for 26 years, serving in multiple roles, including working in the finance office, serving as chief deputy, and in 2018 I was elected Clerk of Howard County and have served 4 years as the Howard County Clerk. I have also worked 20 years for the election process.
One of the biggest roles of the clerk is handling local elections. How would you grade Howard County’s election process currently, and what changes/improvements, if any, would you make?
I believe the current Election Process in Howard County is one of the best in Indiana. Howard County follows all Indiana Election laws and Howard County makes sure that every voter is given the right to vote. The only changes/improvements would be to upgrade to more current election equipment.
What is the office’s biggest challenge in the near future and how would address it?
I do not foresee any big challenges for the Clerk’s office in the future. The only changes for the Clerk’s office in the near future is being a pilot county for the new child support system, INVEST. I am looking forward to working with the State of Indiana to upgrade from ISETS, the current child support system to the new INVEST system.
Democrat
Essie Foster
Work Experience and Qualifications: Did not answer
What, if any, changes/improvements would you make if elected, and how would you run the office?
I feel that changes just to make changes would be inappropriate. When I first take office there would be no changes. The first thing I would do is study the operation to make sure that things were running according to the county, state and federal guidelines.
After a detailed review of current operation, policies and procedures I will entertain making any necessary changes or improvements as appropriate.
Republican Torie Kelley
Work Experience and Qualifications: Current chief deputy in the Howard County Recorder’s office and have worked in the recorders office for a total of 8 1/2 years. These past four years I have attended different conferences and training. I also have participated with Howard County Republican Women club since 2020, been appointed as a precinct committee member in 2019, and an assistant on the election board from 2019-2022.
What, if any, changes/improvements would you make if elected and how would you run the office?
If elected for Recorder, I plan on continuing the great work previous recorders have done with making county records available to the public/title companies. I will continue the customer service and maintain fiscal responsibility. In addition, friendly staff and a welcoming office atmosphere to the public. Customer service is a always a top priority.
Incumbent Republican
Mindy HeadyWork Experience and Qualifications: I have been the Howard County Assessor since 2014. I am a Level III Certified Indiana Assessor-Appraiser. I was the real estate deputy under the previous assessor for four years. I worked in the Treasurer’s Office for five years prior to that.
What are the biggest issues/challenges facing the office and how would you address it?
My goal is to provide fair and accurate assessments for every parcel in Howard County. The biggest challenge is gathering and updating parcel data while applying legislative changes and meeting the statutory deadlines. Howard County has over 44,000 parcels to maintain. The parcel data is very fluid. Some examples of parcel updates are new construction, removals, split or combination of parcels, remodels, disasters, appeals, ownership, exemptions, etc.
Democratic candidate RebekahAnn Renner
Did not return questionnaire
